ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, IL

Most of region — with exception of Pike, Jersey and Calhoun counties — sees a calming of virus risk

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Short-lived rises in west-central Illinois coronavirus cases largely have subsided, with just three counties - Pike, Calhoun and Jersey - unable to shake the "high" community risk...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 2

Related
KMOV

2nd Metro East nursing home closes amid nationwide staffing woes

METRO EAST (KMOV) - A Metro East nursing home confirmed to News 4 its facility is closing after failed state inspections. New Athens Home for the Aged closed the doors at its 53-bed facility Thursday. The nursing home is the second in the area to close in about a year. Faith Countryside Homes in Highland, Illinois closed last summer.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Calhoun, Jersey, Madison now on high COVID list

Calhoun, Jersey and Madison counties are among 28 now listed by the Illinois Department of Public Health as having High Community Level for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the IDPH was listing a total of 76,931 cases and 802 COVID-related deaths to date for Madison County.  Jersey County had 6,706 cases and 73 deaths. Calhoun County had 1,610 cases and five deaths. Macoupin County had 13,768 cases and 142 deaths. Greene County had 3,805 cases and 46 deaths.   On Wednesday Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an updated executive order amending testing requirements for some unvaccinated health care employees and removing mandates for other industries.
MADISON, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/14/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker has modified his COVID-19 executive orders to ensure some things are returning to normal operations. The move relaxes the vaccine or testing mandates in some areas, but not others. While the vaccine mandates for higher education employees and students and emergency medical service providers will not be reissued, the vaccination mandates will remain in place for K-12 schools and daycares. Also, the various vaccine or testing mandates are being relaxed from certain health-care settings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgan County, IL
Health
Morgan County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
County
Pike County, IL
City
Menard, IL
County
Morgan County, IL
Jersey County, IL
Health
County
Jersey County, IL
State
Illinois State
Pike County, IL
Government
Pike County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Jersey County, IL
Government
City
Calhoun, IL
kchi.com

COVID-19 Numbers Up In Parts Of Missouri, Including Locally

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is seeing an increase in COVID 19 cases and Hospitalizations for treatment. They report new Omicron variants known for high transmission appear to be driving cases and hospitalizations. The states team maintains the COVID-19 dashboard to help you visualize how this virus is moving in our state – you can find it at Health.Mo.Gov/coronavirus.
MISSOURI STATE
freedom929.com

AREA WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health. There were 27,543 new COVID-19 cases last week around the state, that’s down 2 percent from the previous week. While the number of Illinois counties in the High Community Level is at 28, the same number as a week ago, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level dropped from 53 a week ago to 43. However, statewide hospitalizations are higher than the previous week. With a new variant reportedly spreading into the Midwest, people are urged to continue taking precautions against COVID-19. With the regional counties of Crawford, Coles, Wayne, Wabash, White, and Hamilton now in the High Level, the area counties of Richland, Clay, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Clark, Effingham, and Marion are in the Medium Level. The other two, Jasper and Fayette, are now in the Low Community Level.
OLNEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Jersey#Central Illinois
ourquadcities.com

Illinois expands health coverage to undocumented immigrants 42 and up

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Building on the first-in-the-nation Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program, Illinois in March launched the...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois reestablishing ‘Rainy Day’ fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois had no money in its savings account when the state budget impasse started, and the same can be said for the pandemic. That is about to change, as the state continues to pour money into its “Rainy Day” fund. The comptroller’s office reported that it put an additional $100 million […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Q985

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Illinois Gov. Pritzker appoints new state public health leader

Beginning August 1, distinguished pediatrician and health care policy expert Dr. Sameer Vohra will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). He is replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike who stepped down in March after leading the IDPH through the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department assistant director, Dr. Amaal Tokars, had been the interim leader for the past six months.
ILLINOIS STATE
Y101

Did You Know There Were 3 Ancient Volcanoes in Missouri?

When I think of Missouri (and I do often actually), I think of a lot of things. Fishing, canoeing, Mark Twain and volcanoes. Oh, wait. I never think of Missouri and volcanoes, but apparently I should since I've now learned there were no less than 3 ancient volcanoes in the Show Me State.
MISSOURI STATE
newschannel20.com

Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield, Illinois, man was sentenced on Tuesday to six months of home confinement, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $50,000 for wire fraud and theft of government property. Thalamus Alexander, Jr., 27, of the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy