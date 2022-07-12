Most of region — with exception of Pike, Jersey and Calhoun counties — sees a calming of virus risk

(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health. There were 27,543 new COVID-19 cases last week around the state, that’s down 2 percent from the previous week. While the number of Illinois counties in the High Community Level is at 28, the same number as a week ago, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level dropped from 53 a week ago to 43. However, statewide hospitalizations are higher than the previous week. With a new variant reportedly spreading into the Midwest, people are urged to continue taking precautions against COVID-19. With the regional counties of Crawford, Coles, Wayne, Wabash, White, and Hamilton now in the High Level, the area counties of Richland, Clay, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Clark, Effingham, and Marion are in the Medium Level. The other two, Jasper and Fayette, are now in the Low Community Level.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO