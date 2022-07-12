ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City woman set to swim in Transplant Games of America

By Vic Quick
kotatv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -When Rapid City’s Missy Peterson was just a...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Lakota Lands Tour educates people on the troubles that the Lakota faces

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Monument Heath and The Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies (CAIRNS) teamed up and hit the road for the Lakota Lands Tour. This “classroom on wheels” is designed to educate people about life in Native communities and give participants a better understanding of the troubles the Lakota face.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City headed to state, Canyon Lake stays alive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League Sub District Tournament rolled on Thursday night. Rapid City defeated Harney 7-2 to earn a trip to the state tournament. Canyon Lake eliminated Bandit Ball with a 17-2 victory. Canyon Lake and Harney will play Friday night at 6:00 for the second spot at the state tournament.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Custer community celebrates 99th Gold Discovery Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Southern Hills is the place to be this weekend if you’re looking for fun and excitement for the whole family. Celebrating the discovery of gold during the Custer expedition into the Black Hills, Custer is celebrating Gold Discovery Days. The event kicks off...
CUSTER, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Cornerstone Rescue Mission adjusts to rising COVID cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While not as prominent as in the beginning, COVID-19 has not gone away and is still claiming lives. Today, South Dakota’s health department confirmed five more people who had the coronavirus have died. In western KELOLAND, cases are on the rise so much so that some city services have temporarily closed in Rapid City, including the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Unsolved cases of South Dakota’s youngest missing children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing baby is getting a lot of attention, but the disappearance of Leland Poor Thunder is part of a much bigger story. Officials in Pennington County and Oglala Tribal Police have been looking for the one-year-old boy since the Fourth of July.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Cystic Fibrosis#San Diego#American
kotatv.com

Storybook Island hosts Strider Bikes for a fun discovery ride

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Toddlers on Strider bikes took over Storybook Island on Thursday for a discovery ride filled with fairytale favorites. Children were able to borrow a bike or bring their own. Strider discovery rides are not competitive races, rather they are a unique experience that both parents...
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

The Most Charming Small Town in South Dakota You Must Visit

South Dakota is a state loaded with small towns. One of them is by far more charming than all of the rest. Spearfish sits just ten miles from the Wyoming border on the northern tip of the Black Hills. That helps a lot. Sitting in a valley at the mouth of Spearfish Canyon and flanking Spearfish Creek as it drains into the foothills, overlooking the town as you pass by on I-90 is an especially great view. The hills don't look quite as massive as they are until you see the relatively minuscule houses and manmade structures in the foreground.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Work started on Black Hills War Memorial

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Work has started on the new Black Hills War Memorial at Rapid City’s Memorial Park. Cement work started Wednesday morning with the construction company, Complete Concrete, putting down six pads to support granite memorials. Spearheaded by Ed Manzano, a veteran who served at Ellsworth,...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
kotatv.com

Foam jacking projects are scheduled for southwestern South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Road crews will begin foam jacking projects at four different locations throughout southwestern South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Mudpumpers Mudjacking of Moorhead, which is the prime contractor, will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Buffalo Chip hosts their Get on ADV Fest

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Get on A-D-V Fest offers people something different from the traditional rally setting. This event is catered toward those who enjoy adventure bikes, these are bikes meant to go off the beaten path. Those attending the event can use their bikes to enjoy a weekend packed...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

South Central Minnesota Food Recovery addresses food insecurity in Greater Mankato Area

Sunday Miller sits down with Library Director Terri Davis to talk about Rapid City's new pop-up library started just this month. They are traveling to various community sites and setting up library materials to be checked out, offering librarian reference services, story times, and take and make kits for kids. Currently the Rapid City Public Library Foundation is working to fund an actual “bookmobile” vehicle for this endeavor and she will be talking about the future vision of this service. It was important for us to start this mobile library because it’s bringing library services out into the community and meeting people where they’re at. It’s providing access and literacy services to those that might not otherwise have the ability to visit the library readily or even take advantage of the online library. While the term “bookmobile” may bring up nostalgia in many, this is beyond that concept, offering so much more than just “mobile” books. Eventually, when the permanent pop-up library vehicle is purchased, we hope to provide a Wi-Fi hotspot, laptops and tablets to use onsite as well as STEM educational events just to name a few of the services we want to offer at various locations throughout Pennington County.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Deadwood hosts annual three wheeler rally

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) -Three wheelers, or trikes as they are known in the motorcycle world, allow people who can’t ride a two-wheel bike to have a level of stability without giving up the freedom of riding. “I ride a trike because I have MS and it keeps me stable...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Meats offers farm-to-fork meat subscriptions

STURGIS, S.D. – Eating food grown locally has many benefits – it’s good for you, the environment, and your taste buds. Farms and ranches are the starting point in the food supply chain which ensures that food coming directly from its source is truly “fresh from the farm.”
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy