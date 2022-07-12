Rapid City woman set to swim in Transplant Games of America

Sunday Miller sits down with Library Director Terri Davis to talk about Rapid City's new pop-up library started just this month. They are traveling to various community sites and setting up library materials to be checked out, offering librarian reference services, story times, and take and make kits for kids. Currently the Rapid City Public Library Foundation is working to fund an actual “bookmobile” vehicle for this endeavor and she will be talking about the future vision of this service. It was important for us to start this mobile library because it’s bringing library services out into the community and meeting people where they’re at. It’s providing access and literacy services to those that might not otherwise have the ability to visit the library readily or even take advantage of the online library. While the term “bookmobile” may bring up nostalgia in many, this is beyond that concept, offering so much more than just “mobile” books. Eventually, when the permanent pop-up library vehicle is purchased, we hope to provide a Wi-Fi hotspot, laptops and tablets to use onsite as well as STEM educational events just to name a few of the services we want to offer at various locations throughout Pennington County.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO