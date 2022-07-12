Red Lake Elementary School Kindergarten Graduation 2022 - P30

Great day at Club (Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club) today (July 13, 2022)! Our "Protect and Serve Pizza" event with RLPD was a huge success. We had over 120 club members come through our doors. Miigwech to the police officers and PD staff for hanging out with and...
Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Thursday Afternoon Pow Wow. Red Lake Independence Day Celebration Singing Contest. 1st place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament Champs, Gary Proudchief and Deon Pierre. 2nd place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament, Charles Grolla, Phil Grolla and Christopher Michael Kangas. 3rd place Red Lake...
CLOSING: July 29, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. To provide and be responsible for the overall administration of the Food and Distribution Program, i.e., program planning, budgeting, supervising and warehousing of commodities received for the Food Distribution Program. Reports to Executive Administrator. Full time position with benefits, Salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL DUTIES...
ST. PAUL – To change dangerous driving behaviors and keep students safe, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) is awarding more than $3.7 million to 42 schools and transportation companies for stop arm camera systems. This is Phase 2 of a project that is a joint effort with the Minnesota State Patrol and its school bus safety work.
A 4-year-old boy operating a full-size ATV crashed and died on a public road in central Minnesota, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday just south of Buckman on E. 83rd Street near Hwy. 25, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said. The 4-year-old, from nearby Pierz, was...
If you are fascinated with wolves, you might be interested in a new trail cam share that shows a pack including one wolf in particular who is considered a mortal enemy of beavers. Voyageurs Wolf Project is an interesting Facebook page that documents the activities of a pack in Minnesota....
WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JULY 14, 2022. Summer is in full swing throughout the state, with busy weedlines full of every species imaginable in deeper, colder waters and reports of walleyes being caught everywhere from Cook County to Lake of the Woods. Successful anglers credit a wide range of...
Calf recruitment for Minnesota’s moose is the process of young moose surviving to become adults. This spring, in the far reaches of northeastern Minnesota, calf recruitment of moose does not present an uplifting narrative. “It’s abysmal. I think this is the worst calf recruitment year we’ve seen in 12...
A 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township (just east of Blooming Prairie), according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report says Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, was...
I don’t feel old. But I have to remind myself I am an elder now. I am my grandparents now. My adult children, grandchildren and I make maple syrup together among the maple, popple, basswood and birch trees. We boil sap onsite, just like my great-great-great-great grandparents did. I...
(St. Cloud, MN)--After a couple of trying years, a St. Cloud couple is finally able to renew their vows today (Friday) on their 32nd wedding anniversary. Dorothy “Dottie” Riley and Anthony “Cooley” Riley have been together for 39 years. Dottie says it was her idea for the vow renewal, which was actually supposed to happen on their 30th anniversary but got delayed because of COVID-19.
A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
We just got back from another camping weekend in Minnesota, and we did end up going to a Minnesota State Park Campground for the first time since we bought our camper last year. It's not that we haven't used the camper, it's just that we haven't been able to find a campsite that hasn't been reserved at a Minnesota State Park. It's a problem that most campers that are trying to book a site are aware of.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON again this week. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.
STAPLES, Minn. — Looking to do some fishing this summer but don't have a boat?. Don't sweat it... we know a place where there is PLENTY of room to wet a line, without being elbow to elbow with fellow anglers. This installment of KARE in the Air takes us...
It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
