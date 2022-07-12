Last Day of School at Red Lake Elementary School 2022 - P29

Two area county fairs are underway in the area this week. The Redwood County Fair kicked off Wednesday with Entry day and events continue all weekend. Among the attractions will be the Dock Dogs and Paw Patrol will be holding a meet and greet Saturday. Plus, highlights at the Redwood County Fair always include the high quality music acts. Thursday night Firehouse will be on the stage, Rodney Atkins Friday and Phil Vassar Saturday plus local bands will perform too. Also going on this weekend is the Watonwan County Fair in St. James. J & K Amusements will be on the midway and many activities will take place throughout the weekend. As with any county fair, make sure and check out the FFA and 4-H exhibits and enjoy as much fair food as you can!! KNUJ will have broadcasts from both fairs Friday.

REDWOOD COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO