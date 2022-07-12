Last Day of School at Red Lake Elementary School 2022 - P29

Great day at Club (Red Lake Nation Boys & Girls Club) today (July 13, 2022)! Our "Protect and Serve Pizza" event with RLPD was a huge success. We had over 120 club members come through our doors. Miigwech to the police officers and PD staff for hanging out with and...
Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Wednesday Afternoon Parade. Red Lake Independence Day Celebration Singing Contest. 1st place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament Champs, Gary Proudchief and Deon Pierre. 2nd place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament, Charles Grolla, Phil Grolla and Christopher Michael Kangas. 3rd place Red Lake Independence...
Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Thursday Afternoon Pow Wow. Red Lake Independence Day Celebration Singing Contest. 1st place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament Champs, Gary Proudchief and Deon Pierre. 2nd place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament, Charles Grolla, Phil Grolla and Christopher Michael Kangas. 3rd place Red Lake...
CLOSING: July 29, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. To provide and be responsible for the overall administration of the Food and Distribution Program, i.e., program planning, budgeting, supervising and warehousing of commodities received for the Food Distribution Program. Reports to Executive Administrator. Full time position with benefits, Salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL DUTIES...
ST. PAUL – To change dangerous driving behaviors and keep students safe, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) is awarding more than $3.7 million to 42 schools and transportation companies for stop arm camera systems. This is Phase 2 of a project that is a joint effort with the Minnesota State Patrol and its school bus safety work.
A 4-year-old boy operating a full-size ATV crashed and died on a public road in central Minnesota, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday just south of Buckman on E. 83rd Street near Hwy. 25, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said. The 4-year-old, from nearby Pierz, was...
ST MICHAEL, Minnesota — Fans of architecture know churches are among the most amazing examples of ornate, eye-catching design on Minnesota's landscape. Among those that please the eye and lift the spirit is the historic Church of St. Michael in downtown St. Michael, Minnesota. The parish website says its...
WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JULY 14, 2022. Summer is in full swing throughout the state, with busy weedlines full of every species imaginable in deeper, colder waters and reports of walleyes being caught everywhere from Cook County to Lake of the Woods. Successful anglers credit a wide range of...
(St. Cloud, MN)--After a couple of trying years, a St. Cloud couple is finally able to renew their vows today (Friday) on their 32nd wedding anniversary. Dorothy “Dottie” Riley and Anthony “Cooley” Riley have been together for 39 years. Dottie says it was her idea for the vow renewal, which was actually supposed to happen on their 30th anniversary but got delayed because of COVID-19.
A 75-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township (just east of Blooming Prairie), according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report says Ronald L. Karg, of Glencoe, was...
Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
I don’t feel old. But I have to remind myself I am an elder now. I am my grandparents now. My adult children, grandchildren and I make maple syrup together among the maple, popple, basswood and birch trees. We boil sap onsite, just like my great-great-great-great grandparents did. I...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
Two area county fairs are underway in the area this week. The Redwood County Fair kicked off Wednesday with Entry day and events continue all weekend. Among the attractions will be the Dock Dogs and Paw Patrol will be holding a meet and greet Saturday. Plus, highlights at the Redwood County Fair always include the high quality music acts. Thursday night Firehouse will be on the stage, Rodney Atkins Friday and Phil Vassar Saturday plus local bands will perform too. Also going on this weekend is the Watonwan County Fair in St. James. J & K Amusements will be on the midway and many activities will take place throughout the weekend. As with any county fair, make sure and check out the FFA and 4-H exhibits and enjoy as much fair food as you can!! KNUJ will have broadcasts from both fairs Friday.
There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
If you garden here in the #BoldNorth, you have probably noticed that there is a beetle that seems to swarm and cause massive destruction to your plants this time of year. That beetle is more than likely a Japanese Beetle, which up until this point seemed like a pest that was tough to get rid of. Minnesota Gardening, a social media page about the hobby and pastime of gardening in Minnesota recently shared some excellent news for those battling this invasive species. It appears a beetle predator has started to arrive in Minnesota, giving those who garden some hope.
Photo of a sun-dappled trail through the pines at Bear Head Lake State Park - MN DNR. The Dyrt has rated four Minnesota campgrounds among the best in the Midwest. "From one of the most photographed lighthouses in America to spectacular landscapes that are home to bears, moose, wolves and lynxes, the Midwest has a lot more going on than rolling farmland," the Dyrt's 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest list reads.
