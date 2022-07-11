Austin Meadows pulled off rehab assignment

Senior NFL Reporter for Yahoo, Charles Robinson, states "nobody involved seems to think it's coming this week" regarding Deshaun Watson's court ruling. (Twitter) It is still likely Watson is found in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy and will face a lengthy suspension. Watson, for fantasy purposes, remains one of the most intriguing current draft options given his three most recent seasons have all resulted in Top 5 finishes at the QB position. Drafting Watson with no information on the duration of his suspension and taking the risk on throwing away a draft pick will continue for a few more weeks it seems. The best advice may be to just stay away, for now.
