MLB

Austin Meadows pulled off rehab assignment

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin Meadows was pulled off his rehab assignment after experiencing soreness in his left and right Achilles. He...

Orlando Brown Jr. may not report to training camp amid contract dispute

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs and Orlando Brown Jr. are not close on a long-term contract extension. Garafolo expects the star offensive lineman to hold out of training camp, and possibly part of the season, if an agreement is not reached. Pete Sweeney added to this report, saying that the Chiefs are "willing to pay top LT money but unwilling to completely reset the position market." Brown Jr. is seeking a contract worth upwards of $23M per year. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter)
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little League baseball coach fired after viral handshake incident

Typically when there is an incident of poor sportsmanship in Little League baseball, it’s coming from one of the kids. That was not the case in an incident at a Houston baseball game for children 9-and-under on Saturday, where Scorpions baseball coach Kenneth Wendt was seen showing some extremely poor sportsmanship during a handshake line after the game.
HOUSTON, TX
Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Austin Meadows
Jose Berrios starting Tuesday against the Phillies

Berrios is on regular rest, so the movement of his start should not be an issue. In 17 starts (6-4) he has a 5.44 ERA, .281 OBA, and a 10.18 K/9 ratio. Even with Realmuto and Bohm out of the lineup, fantasy managers will want to go a different direction tonight. Berrios leads the AL in runs allowed with 54 in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deshaun Watson ruling may still be weeks away

Senior NFL Reporter for Yahoo, Charles Robinson, states "nobody involved seems to think it's coming this week" regarding Deshaun Watson's court ruling. (Twitter) It is still likely Watson is found in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy and will face a lengthy suspension. Watson, for fantasy purposes, remains one of the most intriguing current draft options given his three most recent seasons have all resulted in Top 5 finishes at the QB position. Drafting Watson with no information on the duration of his suspension and taking the risk on throwing away a draft pick will continue for a few more weeks it seems. The best advice may be to just stay away, for now.
NFL
Matt Wisler opens versus Boston on Monday

Rays reliever Matt Wisler served as the opener for Monday's game against the Red Sox, tossing a perfect first inning. He struck out once batter but didn't factor into the final decision. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Boston by a score of 10-5. Fantasy Impact:. Wisler is now 2-3 with a...
BOSTON, MA
Luis Severino leaves Wednesday's game with shoulder tightness

Severino's velocity was down two miles an hour in the start and he lasted just two innings, allowing four runs. Shoulder tightness rarely leads to a short-term absence, but wait until the MRI results return before taking any action. At this point, however, it's prudent to assume Severino will end up on the IL.
MLB
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (7/13) PREMIUM

It’s a medium-sized slate tonight. There are nine games on the main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel, beginning at 7:05 pm ET. There’s an unusual number of high-end pitchers getting the ball. However, there are also a few offenses in eruption spots. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. The pitching...
MLB
Chad Pinder hits 3-run homer in A's loss Monday night

Chad Pinder went 1-for-5 at the plate on Monday, hitting a 3-run homer, and striking out twice as the A's went on to lose to the Rangers 10-8. Pinder's home run on Monday night was just his sixth of the season and it brings his RBI total to 20. The Athletics' outfielder is batting .229 with an OPS of .623 with the latter number being well below average. The 30 year old should not be rostered at this time as he is lacking both power and patience at the plate as he is striking out a high 33% of the time and taking a walk just 3.7% of the time.
MLB
N’Keal Harry traded to the Bears

The New England Patriots are trading former first-round WR N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears for a 7th-round pick in 2024, per Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. (Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, Harry preferred a fresh start and...
CHICAGO, IL
Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 14 (2022)

The week approaching the All-Star break is the perfect time to try to effectuate a trade. For managers about ready to check out, the break represents the point that it can feel “acceptable” to bail on your league. But because we haven’t gotten there yet, there’s a natural...
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Kris Bryant, Juan Soto, Michael Kopech (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

We have made it through another week of the season, so we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will break down some players to buy or sell in the coming weeks. Some are just hot streaks, and some are worth buying into, so we are here to help make the right decisions for your fantasy teams. With that said, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.
MLB
Andrelton Simmons placed on the 10-day IL Thursday

Simmons first season in Chicago has not gone well. In 35 games he is slashing .173/.244/.187 with seven RBIs and four stolen bases. Now is a great time to search the waiver wire for a replacement for Simmons if he was on your roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Dalton Schultz contract extension unlikely before deadline

Adam Schefter reports Dalton Schultz and Cowboys "are not expected to reach agreement" regarding a contract extension before the July 15 deadline for franchise players. (ESPN - Adam Schefter) Fantasy Impact:. While Dalton Schultz' long-term future with the Cowboys may be uncertain, he will be playing for Dallas in 2022....
DALLAS, TX
5 Running Backs to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)

Our analysts are here to share a few of the running backs they are targeting this fantasy football draft season. And be sure to check out their full list of players to target as part of our 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings...
NFL
Freddy Peralta could return in August

Freddy Peralta shared that he is ahead of schedule and feeling better than expected at this point in his recovery from a right shoulder injury. Manager Craig Counsell did not set a return timeline in stone, but said August certainly is a possibility. (MLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. Peralta was moved to...
MLB
Shohei Ohtani has another historic night on the mound Wednesday

Shohei Ohtani picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in six innings of Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Astros. He also went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI triple, a single and a run scored. Fantasy Impact:. Ohtani now has 10...
BASEBALL

