ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Mount Ayr pulls away from WCV, returns to Fort Dodge

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr's gritty postseason push isn't done yet as the Raiderettes are state tournament bound for the third time in the past four years and for the fifth time in program history. The Raiderettes (17-9) reserved their latest trip to Fort Dodge with a 5-1 win...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Iowa State announces men's basketball non-conference slate

(Ames) -- Iowa State men’s basketball has announced their non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The schedule features eight home games, beginning with IUPUI on November 7th. Iowa State will also host North Carolina A&T, Milwaukee, North Dakota, St. John’s, McNeese State, Western Michigan and Omaha. View the...
AMES, IA
K92.3

What Are the Highest Rated Private and Public Golf Courses In Iowa?

The Open Championship is underway today and golf has been on my mind since 1:30 this morning. As an avid golfer, it's an easy way to get excited about, what some would call, the most boring sport to watch. It's amazing how good these guys really are and if you've ever played golf, you know it can be the most frustrating sport in the world.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Warm and humid Friday night in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. -Mainly cloudy tomorrow, slim rain chance. We’ve cleared out this afternoon and have been hot and muggy all day. Heat index has hit 100 here in Des Moines this afternoon. It’ll be warm and muggy tonight with lows dropping into the low 70s. Tomorrow looks mainly cloudy, with a few pop up storms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow, but still humid. We’re right back into the 90s by next Monday. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day as the area of high pressure strengthens just to our west. Guidance continues the 90s through the end of next week. Right now, it’s looking like slim rain chances through next week.
DES MOINES, IA
247Sports

Jack Campbell might be overlooked nationally but he's not undervalued at Iowa

Jack Campbell was not supposed to play linebacker in college. The high school football star in Cedar Falls was too darn tall at 6-foot-5, and though he had scholarship offers from Power Five schools, assuring himself a spot among the big boys likely meant the tall, lanky, three-star prospect would have to pack on weight and move to defensive end or somewhere along the offensive line.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Fort Dodge, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
Fort Dodge, IA
Education
City
Mount Ayr, IA
104.5 KDAT

Sweet Corn Is Now On Sale In Eastern Iowa

The sweet corn season was off to a bit of a late start this year. Thanks to the rough winter and spring we had, planting got pushed back in some areas. At least in my unprofessional opinion... In a report from KCRG, officials said that the sweet corn harvest would...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

July 14 Iowa Fishing Report

The latest Iowa fishing report is out and most area lake temperatures are in the 80s in northwest Iowa. This week’s forecast calls for continued temperatures in the 80s-90s. Algae blooms have popped up on few area lakes making visibility much lower. Bass and panfishing has been great on most lakes out along weed lines in 10-15 feet of water. Most fish are moving out deeper as water temperatures increase. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.
IOWA STATE
1230kfjb.com

90s Could Be Entrenched In Iowa For Awhile

A long stretch of 90 degree weather is coming and could last into August. Marshall County Public Health nurse Pat Thompson says avoid doing any kind of strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day. She also reminds everyone to stay properly hydrated, and that also applies to pets. Pat adds it’s a good idea to check up on your neighbors, to see they’re handling the heat well.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

WEATHER LAB | What are derechos?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ever since a powerful derecho tore across Iowa on August 10, 2020, the term seems to pop up more frequently than in the past. The word "derecho" is not new. It was first used by Dr. Gustavus Hinrichs, a University of Iowa physics professor, in 1888.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Kma Fm 99 1#Rbi
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA
kmaland.com

IA groups, residents hold meeting in Red Oak opposing carbon pipelines

(Red Oak) -- Opponents to carbon pipelines in KMAland made their voices known Thursday evening hoping to establish a united front. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, discussing what they say are possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline -- including nearly 700 miles of pipe in Iowa -- would cut through a good portion of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont County. Additionally, after Navigator CO2 Ventures announced a partnership with POET Energy, the bio-processing company's Corning plant in Adams County is expected to join the "Heartland Greenway Systems" project. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution is a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
RED OAK, IA
kiwaradio.com

“Goose Necked” Corn May Spring Up In Damaged Iowa Fields

Statewide, Iowa — Some Iowa corn fields were battered or knocked over by last week’s storms and ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says over the next few days, the upper stalk of the corn may start to shift. Goose necked corn creates headaches during harvest, as the...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Widespread Damage from Thunderstorms Across Greene County

A few severe thunderstorm warnings early Monday morning have caused widespread damage in Greene County. The National Weather Service issued the first warning at 4:09am for Greene County and a second warning was issued at 4:20am for southern Greene County, both expired at 4:45am. A third warning was issued for northeastern Greene County at 4:45am until 5:30am.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
977thebolt.com

Two-vehicle accident yesterday in Humboldt

Humboldt, IA – There was a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of County K Road and Highway 3 yesterday afternoon in Humboldt. KHBT spoke with Humboldt County Sheriff Dean Kruger on scene about what witnesses told investigators in initial reports regarding the accident. Humboldt Fire Chief Jim Gronbach...
HUMBOLDT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Home to One of the “Most Livable College Towns” in the US

As a University of Northern Iowa alum, it's very easy to tell people that I loved my time in Cedar Falls as a student. I made way more friends in college than I expected I would, I got involved in almost every opportunity I could for my future career and with my church, and I made so many great relationships that I fully believe will last the rest of my lifetime.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Summit says 600+ Iowa landowners have agreed to let carbon pipeline through their property

GOLDFIELD — An official with Summit Carbon Solutions says landowners so far have agreed to let its carbon pipeline run through nearly 40% of its proposed path through Iowa. Jesse Harris is director of public affairs for the company. “There’s obviously a lot of questions people have about the routing of the pipeline, about construction, repair of drainage tile, so we want to make sure we address those in a thoughtful way, but we’re very encouraged,” Harris says. “Right now we’re at nearly 40% of the route secured through voluntary easements.”
GOLDFIELD, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy