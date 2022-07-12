Mount Ayr pulls away from WCV, returns to Fort Dodge

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. -Mainly cloudy tomorrow, slim rain chance. We’ve cleared out this afternoon and have been hot and muggy all day. Heat index has hit 100 here in Des Moines this afternoon. It’ll be warm and muggy tonight with lows dropping into the low 70s. Tomorrow looks mainly cloudy, with a few pop up storms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow, but still humid. We’re right back into the 90s by next Monday. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day as the area of high pressure strengthens just to our west. Guidance continues the 90s through the end of next week. Right now, it’s looking like slim rain chances through next week.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO