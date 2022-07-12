Hundreds line up to get monkeypox vaccination

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 61-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on Thursday for vengefully mailing explosive devices and injuring recipients in 2017. Ross Gordon Laverty, of Oakland and known as the East Bay Mail Bomber, was convicted on Oct. 14, 2020 for mailing two improvised explosive devices with the intent to kill or injure the recipients. A grand jury charged Laverty with multiple felony counts in 2019, and a federal jury found him guilty on all counts after his trial.

