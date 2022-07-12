ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Hundreds line up to get monkeypox vaccination

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people lined up at a San...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

First Raising Cane's Bay Area location attracts fried chicken fanatics

OAKLAND, Calif. - Raising Canes, a Louisiana-based fried chicken chain known for its crispy chicken fingers, opened its first Bay Area location in Oakland on Thursday. Many people were already lining up long before the restaurant opened. The line was seen to wrap around the block two hours before its grand opening, KTVU's footage showed.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Yorkie missing after carjacking at Emeryville hotel

EMERYVILLE, Calif. - An Arizona woman is desperately looking for her beloved dog after it was taken during a carjacking early Thursday outside an Emeryville hotel. "I'm a wreck. I can't sleep. We're just devastated," Peggy Boze said through tears. Boze and several family members had just arrived in the...
EMERYVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police investigation shuts San Francisco streets

Several blocks in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco are shut to traffic as police carry out an investigation on Friday. Police told KTVU the crisis negotiations team is interacting with a man "who may be experiencing a mental health emergency" and was armed. The incident began unfolding at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 viral videos paint disturbing picture of California's homeless crisis

SAN FRANCISCO - Two viral videos are painting a disturbing picture of California's homeless crisis: One from LA and the other from San Francisco. Olympic volleyball medalist Kim Glass posted a message to her Instagram followers saying that she suffered some frightening facial injuries in a random attack as she left a lunch in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. She said that a man hurled a metal object at her fracturing her eye socket.
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area woman who was the oldest living in California dies at age 114

BERKELEY, Calif. - For years, she was a longtime, beloved fixture in her Berkeley Elmwood neighborhood and later became a celebrated resident at her senior care home in El Cerrito. Mila Mangold, who held the title of California’s oldest person, died earlier this month at the age of 114. According...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo welcomes two rescued tigers from abandoned roadside zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two tigers, the two newest members of the Oakland Zoo, are doing well and recovering after being rescued from an abandoned roadside zoo in Oklahoma. The two tigers, Mia and Lola, are part of the four big cats rescued from a defunct drive-thru roadside zoo in June, Oakland Zoo wrote in a press release.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose State will offer abortion pills by January 1st 2023

California continues leading the way when it comes to providing access to abortion services. It’s now the first state to require all state colleges and universities to offer abortion pill access on campus. At San Jose State, they say at least 13 to 20 women a month will access abortion pills.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Some residents want 'peace,' not music pavilion along Berkeley waterfront

BERKELEY, Calif. - The city of Berkeley is considering changes to its waterfront area, specifically at the 90-acre Cesar Chavez Park. Berkeley says its goal is to achieve a "financially self-sustainable, publicly owned marina." However, at a meeting on Wednesday, some people spoke out against the development. "We don't need...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay leads trend on banning new gas stations

PETALUMA, Calif. - A trend that began right here in the Bay Area is likely to speed up the acceptance of electric cars nationwide. The trend? Banning or placing moratoriums on new gas stations or the expansions of current ones. The pain at the pump alone is increasing the sales...
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Smoke from stubborn Marsh Fire in East Bay raises health concerns

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A stubborn fire smoldering in Pittsburg and Bay Point has health officials telling people to stay indoors. It's burning in largely inaccessible marshland, making fighting the fire a big challenge. But the fire is not a threat at this point. Authorities said it's the smoke. Pittsburg has...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 injured when truck driver slams into Muni

SAN FRANCISCO - Muni service in San Francisco was interrupted Friday morning, when a truck crashed into a bus near the Panhandle adjacent to Golden Gate Park. Citizen App video shows a white pickup truck slammed into the side of a Muni bus at Haight and Cole streets. The fire...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay mail bomber gets 40 years behind bars

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 61-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on Thursday for vengefully mailing explosive devices and injuring recipients in 2017. Ross Gordon Laverty, of Oakland and known as the East Bay Mail Bomber, was convicted on Oct. 14, 2020 for mailing two improvised explosive devices with the intent to kill or injure the recipients. A grand jury charged Laverty with multiple felony counts in 2019, and a federal jury found him guilty on all counts after his trial.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Judge orders California to stop denying rent relief applications

OAKLAND, Calif. - A judge has ruled the California Department of Housing and Community Development must stop denying applications for COVID-19 rent relief money, amid a lawsuit filed by tenants’ advocates, who argue the state has unfairly withheld money from low-income renters. Tenant advocate groups sued the state alleging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Double-decker tour bus completely burns, blocks traffic along Highway 101 in S. San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A double-decker tour bus caught fire and completely burned on southbound Highway 101 in South Francisco Wednesday evening, officials said. California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert, notifying drivers that the burning was blocking right and center lanes just before Grand Avenue. The incident was reported at around 7:33 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly shooting in San Jose shopping center

A man was killed in a shooting at the Plant shopping center in San Jose on Friday morning, police said. Most businesses were shut at 6 a.m. when the man was shot at the Monterey Road complex, police said. San Jose police are investigating, but have not released information about...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Smoldering Marsh Fire extends air quality advisory through Friday

PITTSBURG, Calif. - The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended its air quality advisory for wildfire smoke in eastern Contra Costa County through Friday. Smoke from the smoldering, six-week-old Marsh Fire is still impacting Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley, and Brentwood. Daytime onshore winds are expected to disperse smoke, but as winds die down overnight localized pollution levels may rise during night and early morning hours.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

