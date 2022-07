OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Central High School alums Josh Jones, Deverell Biggs, and Tre’Shawn Thurman are coming together in their hometown to participate in the TBT Omaha Regional with the Omaha Blue Crew. Although all three of these former Eagles were never on the court at the same time at Omaha Central, they all left their mark on the school bringing seven Class A state titles to Central among the three of them.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO