Glenwood, IA

KMA Sports (Baseball): Glenwood 5 Harlan 4

kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFritts shines on mound as Glenwood knocks off Harlan...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Martin Blog (7/13): Short & sweet look at LC/Glenwood, SBL/Spencer

(KMAland) -- The tournament trail has reached its final non-state tournament stage, and that means we have one more of these. And it’s going to be short, and it’s going to be sweet. Two games involving three KMAland conference schools is set in 3A. 3A Substate 8 Baseball...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Creighton softball announces assistant coaching staff

(Omaha) -- Creighton softball head coach Krista Wood has announced the addition of Tori Stafford and Ryan Wieligman as assistant coaches. Stafford spent the past two seasons at Arkansas as a graduate manager while Wieligman was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas State. View the complete release from Creighton athletics...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Legendary Corning basketball coach Stielow passes away

(KMAland) -- Services are pending for former legendary Corning coach Percy Stielow. Stielow, who passed away recently at the age of 78, is an Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Famer. Stielow led the Red Raiders to the state boys basketball tournament in 1976, 1977 and 1978. Find...
CORNING, IA
Harlan, IA
Glenwood, IA
Glenwood, IA
Iowa Sports
kmaland.com

Marianne McComb, 92, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Marianne passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Clarinda...
CLARINDA, IA
KETV.com

Baseball team's bus stolen during game in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Officers say the Carroll Kuemper baseball team had their charter bus stolen Tuesday night in Council Bluffs. While the team was in the middle of a game, 42-year-old Jamar Hill stole the team's motor coach bus from the baseball field's parking lot. Police say Hill...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Makes His Opinion On Nebraska Extremely Clear

Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State after four seasons in Nebraska. Despite switching programs, the quarterback hopes everyone associated with the Cornhuskers will remember him fondly. Speaking to reporters at the Big 12 Media Day, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, Martinez expressed optimism of mending the relationship with Nebraska down...
LINCOLN, NE
#Kma Sports Lrb Baseball#Substate 8
kmaland.com

Percy Stielow, 78, and Jo Ann Stielow, 79 of Corning, Iowa

Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Southwest Valley Activity Center, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Start:Open visitation 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:CHI Mercy Hospital and/or Corning Alumni Foundation for the maintenance of the outside basketball court. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation...
CORNING, IA
The Spun

Phil Steele Reveals His Prediction For Nebraska This Season

College football expert Phil Steele has some high expectations for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they head into Year 5 under head coach Scott Frost. Steele explained his predictions for the Big Ten program in his annual "Fearless Forecast." “All nine sets of my power rankings call for a winning season...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Ila Jean Gray, 86, Nebraska City

Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
fsrmagazine.com

Smash Park Breaks Ground on Omaha, Nebraska, Location

Eatertainment destination Smash Park, known for its social mix of food, drinks, events, and recreation – including its flagship activity, pickleball – is breaking ground on a new location in Omaha, anticipated to open in the fall of 2023. Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company is...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Glenwood board hears GRC update

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are helping the community prepare for the Glenwood Resource Center's impending closing. Earlier this week, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray gave the Glenwood School Board an update on the district's efforts in cushioning the blow from the center's closing, expected in two years. Embray tells KMA News one of the biggest tasks is to ensure the needs of the center's intellectually disabled clients are met.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Green Plains CEO headlines SCIA banquet

(Farragut) -- Shenandoah is ground zero for a revolution in the biofuels industry. That's according to Todd Becker, chief executive officer and director of Green Plains, Incorporated, who served as guest speaker at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Annual Meeting at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut Thursday evening. Becker praised Shenandoah for its support in the company's continued growth since opening its facility in the community in 2008. He recalled how his company spent $100 million in constructing the original ethanol plant, with an initial workforce of 36 people under a $2.5 million payroll. Since then, Green Plains has invested another $60 million in expanding the Shenandoah plant, which now totals 60 employees and a payroll of $5 million. Becker says the relationship with SCIA, coupled with support from local, state and federal lawmakers and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, have boosted the company's operations.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County Fair underway in Sidney

(Sidney) -- The 2022 Fremont County Fair is underway in Sidney. Activities began on Thursday vet checks for all the horses followed by the FFA and open class horse shows and static judging throughout the morning and afternoon. Thursday evening's festivities include a Free-Will Barbecue sponsored by Fremont County Soil...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda board approves meal price adjustment

(Clarinda) -- As schools return to charging for lunch and breakfast offerings, the Clarinda School District has slightly increased its prices. During its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved a $0.10 increase to its meal prices for the 2022-23 school year, as recommended by Food Service Director Julia Harris. The move comes after the end of a waiver for the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of income. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News Congress put the program forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that program ran out at the end of last month.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

FCC complications linger for Invenergy's 'Shenandoah Hills' wind project

(Clarinda) -- Invenergy and KYFR officials have yet to resolve a complication regarding federal communication standards within a proposed wind farm project south of Shenandoah. Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update Jenny Burkhiser, who serves as the Director of Compliance and...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

IA groups, residents hold meeting in Red Oak opposing carbon pipelines

(Red Oak) -- Opponents to carbon pipelines in KMAland made their voices known Thursday evening hoping to establish a united front. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, discussing what they say are possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline -- including nearly 700 miles of pipe in Iowa -- would cut through a good portion of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont County. Additionally, after Navigator CO2 Ventures announced a partnership with POET Energy, the bio-processing company's Corning plant in Adams County is expected to join the "Heartland Greenway Systems" project. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution is a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Omaha man arrested on no contact order violation

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces charges following his Monday night arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Thomas Joseph Deveney was arrested shortly after 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Hilman Road and U.S. Highway 34 west of Glenwood. Authorities say Deveney was charged with violation of a no contact order.
GLENWOOD, IA

