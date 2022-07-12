LAPD rescue child in stolen vehicle following pursuit in South L.A.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD
A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
Man wanted for fatal stabbing in Westminster
Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed another man at a Westminster gas station Wednesday night. Trent William Millsap, a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” is accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.
Man killed during possible road-rage shooting in South L.A.
A man in his 30s was fatally shot during a possible road-rage incident in South Los Angeles late Tuesday, police said. The incident unfolded about 11:40 p.m. when the victim was apparently followed off the 105 Freeway at Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police […]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified
County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party
LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Alleged Gang Murder in Santa Ana
A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal gang-related shooting of a 21-year-old man earlier this week, police said. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 1:13 p.m. Monday from a citizen reporting a man bleeding on the east side of the street at Grand Avenue and McFadden Avenue. Officers found him down in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Identified After Possible Road Rage Shooting Death in Watts
A man was shot and killed just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while exiting the 105 freeway in Watts as a result of a possible road rage shooting. The LA County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Los Angeles. The shooter followed the victim's car close by,...
pasadenanow.com
Police Say They Got Their Man: 68-Year-Old Nephew of 82-Year-Old Victim is Only Suspect Charged in Killing
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has filed charges against a local man in connection with the stabbing death of his elderly uncle in an attack that originally had Pasadena police looking for three suspects. Authorities now say there was just one perpetrator, whom they say is 68-year-old...
7-Eleven offers $100K reward for info in spree of robberies that left 2 dead
With a manhunt continuing for the assailant who robbed a series of Southern California 7-Eleven stores, killing two people and injuring at least three others in the process, the convenience store chain offered a $100,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the gunman. The company “is offering a $100,000 reward...
californiapublic.com
Daughter Says Riverside 7-Eleven Customer Who Was Shot in the Head is a ‘Fighter'
Riverside police have confirmed that the suspect wanted in several shootings at 7-Elevens across SoCal on July 11 is the same one involved in their shooting investigation. A father of three was shot in the head at a Riverside 7-Eleven, and his daughter said he’s a strong man. Kaya...
Woman reported missing in Whittier, last seen near Parnell Park
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in Whittier. at about 5 p.m. on June 6 in the 15000 block of Danbrook Drive, near Parnell Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ochoa is Hispanic, 5-feet-8 inches tall...
Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend in Pomona found dead in vehicle
A man who was being sought in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Pomona was later found dead in his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday. Darnel Dwight Haley, 62, of Montclair, was wanted in the fatal shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Pomona police responded to the 1800 block...
Witness to fatal shooting at Santa Ana 7-Eleven speaks out
A witness to the fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven store Monday morning in Santa Ana said that the victim, 24-year-old Matthew Rule, not only stood up to the shooter, but saved his life. "His eyes were stone cold," said the witness, identified only as Richard. He did not want CBSLA...
Liquor store owners banned from selling alcohol after providing liquor to DUI driver who killed young family
In 2019, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro killed a family of three in Long Beach by hitting them with his car after he had illegally purchased whiskey from a Long Beach liquor store. Now the store owners who sold the alcohol to the underaged teen have been banned for life from holding a liquor license. Amor Potestades […]
7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered a $100,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others. A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed...
nypressnews.com
Video shows LA County deputies beating inmate at Men’s Central Jail
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is facing a new allegation of deputies assaulting an inmate in a county jail. Surveillance video shows the inmate as sheriff’s deputies start to attack him. Jose Romero, an attorney representing the inmate’s family, says he was not resisting in any way.
onscene.tv
Man Killed In Shooting Crash | Los Angeles
07.08.2022 | 7:53 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident While enroute the units were notified that it was a shooting. Officers arrived to find a male victim down in a car suffering from a unknown number of gunshot wound. LAFD paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim may have been shot around Cental and 82nd, he drove west on 82nd till he collapsed and crashed into parked vehicles. Police are looking for two males in ski mask last seen fleeing on Central. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Coroner IDs carjack suspect who Long Beach police shot dead on rooftop
Officials on Sunday released the name of a 42-year-old man who was shot to death on a rooftop by Long Beach police officers while armed with a gun after he allegedly attempted to carjack a person. The man was identified as Jaime Rodriguez, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
Man wounded in shooting at Long Beach home, police say
Police say the victim and shooter were inside the home when an argument broke out and escalated into violence. The post Man wounded in shooting at Long Beach home, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Attempted murder suspect apprehended after SWAT barricade at Estrada Courts
An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning following a SWAT team barricade at Estrada Courts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of Lorena St. and Glenn Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m. and quickly began to block incoming traffic from Olympic Street into the housing project, an LAPD spokesperson said.
