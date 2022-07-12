LAPD rescue child in stolen vehicle following pursuit in South L.A.

07.08.2022 | 7:53 PM | LOS ANGELES – LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident While enroute the units were notified that it was a shooting. Officers arrived to find a male victim down in a car suffering from a unknown number of gunshot wound. LAFD paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim may have been shot around Cental and 82nd, he drove west on 82nd till he collapsed and crashed into parked vehicles. Police are looking for two males in ski mask last seen fleeing on Central. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

