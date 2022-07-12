ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios has his demons but tennis needs him, says John McEnroe

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McEnroe says Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has "got his demons" but tennis needs him "big time". Australia's Kyrgios, 27, was beaten by Serbia's top seed Novak Djokovic in Sunday's men's final. The world number 45's run to his first Grand Slam final saw him fined for several outbursts...

