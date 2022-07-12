ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp agrees to tentative settlement of assault, battery lawsuit

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Actor Johnny Depp in 2020. | Photo courtesy of Harald Krichel/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Attorneys for a location manager who sued Johnny Depp alleging the actor punched him during the 2017 shoot for “City of Lies” filed court papers Monday stating that a “conditional” settlement was reached in the case.

The court papers filed by plaintiff Gregg “Rocky” Brooks’ attorneys did not divulge any terms, but indicated to Los Angeles Superior Judge Holly Fujie that they would file a request for dismissal by Jan. 5.

Brooks’ lawsuit was filed in July 2018 and alleged assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. Depp’s lawyers denied all of Brooks’ claims.

The lawsuit alleged that in April 2017, Brooks told Depp they only had one more shot, but the actor allegedly followed him and screamed, “Who the (expletive) are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”

Brooks alleged Depp, now 59, punched him twice, then said he would pay the plaintiff $100,000 to “punch me in the face right now.”

Brooks further alleged that Depp “continued to scream and berate (Brooks) in front of a set full of people until Depp’s own bodyguards physically removed Depp from the scene.”

City of Lies” tells the story of the investigations into the killings of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

Brooks maintained he was asked to sign an agreement waiving his right to sue the production over the altercation, and when he declined to do so, he was fired.

