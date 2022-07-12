ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Coroner confirms identities of bodies found in Kern River as 2 missing Southern California men

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identities of two bodies pulled out of the Kern River last week as two men who went missing in the river on the Fourth of July.

The coroner identified the men as Samuel Jacinto Raymundo Ramirez, 18, and Diego Cobo Bernal, 27, of North Hills in the San Fernando Valley. Their bodies were found on July 7, three days after they went missing in the Kern River in the area of Hobo Campground.

Family of missing men in Kern River join search efforts

Witnesses said the two men tried to swim across the river but got pulled into the water by the current and got lost.

Each year, officials stress visitors should stay out of the water. Even though water may seem calm, the undercurrent is deceptively fast and can overpower unsuspecting swimmers.

A sign at the entrance to Kern River canyon on Highway 17 8 marks how many people have died in the river. Last month, KCSO updated the sign to show 317 people had died in the Kern’s waters since 1968.

The sign will be updated again next year.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

