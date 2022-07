Whether you like them or not, it is clear that cryptocurrencies are continuing to grow. They are changing several aspects of our daily living regarding how we transfer, exchange, and make money digitally. It diverts from traditional centralised institutions and provides a platform where users are more in control of their finances, due to the power of blockchain technology. A sector in crypto that has recently been the focal point of the market is meme coins – tokens deriving from internet memes and viral images. One prominent example of a creative meme coin is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a currency known for its canine appeal. However, there is a newcomer to the meme market that plans to win people over through its cuteness: friendly feline token Big Eyes (BIG).

