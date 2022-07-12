ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

UCSD study: Black households suffer most from inflation

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAJi8_0gcRTz9C00

SAN DIEGO – Researchers at the University of California San Diego released data Monday that they say indicates Black households are among those hit the hardest by rising inflation rates in the United States.

According to a new study published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Black families experienced as much as 13% “more volatile inflation,” affecting the cost of groceries and daily needs.

News Now: California ‘inflation relief’ checks explained

The author of the study, UCSD assistant professor of economics Munseob Lee, said in the study that research shows Black households are likely to spend to spend more of their monthly income on essential goods and services than white households. The study also said that white households have nearly six times the savings of Black households and that white families are more likely to spend income on luxuries like wine and pet care.

“Black and low-income households are more likely to live in food deserts and have limited access to affordable and nutritious food,” Lee said. “As we saw recently, in those areas, retail products became more expensive and shelves in the retail stores became frequently empty because of increased shipping costs and supply chain disruption. This volatility makes it more difficult for households to predict and recalibrate consumption and savings.”

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities for Americans, poll finds

Lee’s research also says that when inflation hits white families, they tend to shop at lower-cost grocery stores and shops, but that Black households were often already shopping at these stores.

“My research shows that income alone may be an incomplete measure to determine if households are eligible for government assistance, such as food stamps,” Lee said. “With inflation at its highest level in decades, the poorest communities are bearing the brunt of rising costs.”

The study utilized data from survey responses taken annually between 2004 and 2020 and more than 60,000 responses were recorded. Race was self-reported by each survey submitter, according to Lee.

To read the full study and more of Lee’s research, click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 3

Robert Smythe
3d ago

Poor households suffer most. There is a higher percentage of black families in poverty. Twice as many single parent households are in poverty over in tact families. There are roughly 67 percent of black families that are single parent. About 34 percent white. 13 to 15 percent Asian families. If you want to fix poverty - start with the family.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

San Diego pool owners make extra cash with 'Swimply'

KGTV (San Diego) — Kristy Aragon's backyard has become a popular spot, not just for her family and friends but for perfect strangers. A year ago she and her husband came across "Simply", an online marketplace for renting private pools. Their space is ideal, with plenty of amenities and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ucsd#Food Deserts#Economics#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#The Federal Reserve Bank#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 5 San Diego

United to end San Diego to LA flights this fall

SAN DIEGO – United Airlines plans to end nonstop flights between the San Diego and Los Angeles airports starting this fall, the company confirmed Friday. The change will be effective as of Oct. 30, a company spokesperson said in an email. While not specifically addressing the shift, the company said it considers several factors in considering the success of an individual route including “customer demand in the local market, resources to support the operation, the needs of our broader network,” among others.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Worries surrounding new, highly transmissible COVID variants as public events take place

They’re called BA.4 and BA.5, the newest sub-variants of the coronavirus. The numbers of people becoming infected by them are going up in San Diego County. And that’s happening just as two of San Diego’s biggest events are about to return for the first time in-person since the pandemic began. KPBS reporter John Carroll talked to local health experts today about the latest Covid surge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegometro.com

Daily Business Report: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

San Diego nonprofit mapping coastlines fouled by plastic. OpenOceans Global announced its launch of an online application allowing citizens to map coastlines around the world that are pervasively fouled by plastic. The goal is to visualize where marine plastic ends up, identify the source, and match the best solutions to stop the flow of plastic to the ocean.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy