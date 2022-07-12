ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Two 17-year-old girls injured in Bronx playground shooting

By Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQbAD_0gcRTl2G00
Two teens were shot at Arcilla Playground in the Bronx following a dispute on the basketball court on July 11, 2022. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Two 17-year-old girls were shot Monday night when a dispute during a basketball game at a Bronx playground resulted in one male firing his weapon and striking the teens, sources said.

The two girls were struck by the gunfire inside Arcilla Playground on Park Avenue and East 163rd Street around 8 p.m., police said.

Authorities said the girls were innocent bystanders.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other victim was grazed in the head, authorities said.

They were rushed to Harlem Hospital where they were expected to recover.

The teenage girls were near the basketball court when an argument between several males began during a basketball game, police and sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpOpt_0gcRTl2G00
NYPD officers have yet to make an arrest while both teens are expected to recover from their injuries.

One of the males had a gun and began shooting, sources said. It’s unclear if it was a player or a spectator.

No arrests have been made.

Sixteen shell casings were found at the playground as police investigate, sources said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx woman fatally stabbed, husband arrested in murder: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was found fatally stabbed inside her Bedford Park apartment building on Thursday, and her husband was taken into custody, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. found Monica Akua, 52, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside her high-rise apartment building on West […]
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

Driver beaten up by man accusing him of car crash in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver was beaten up by a man who accused the driver of hitting his car Wednesday in Brooklyn. Surveillance video showed four men surrounding a 31-year-old man in front of 920 Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 4:45 p.m. The victim told police that...
BROOKLYN, NY
riverdalepress.com

Police arrest three in fatal Heights beating

The New York Police Department has arrested three suspects wanted for beating a Kingsbridge Heights resident to death during a robbery in late June. Nickoles Rodriguez, 24, Kelvin O’Brien, 21, and Yean Santiago, 19, were arrested over a two-day span last Friday and Saturday by 50th Precinct officers. They all face several murder and robbery charges related to the attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Chase bank guard stabbed in neck at Manhattan branch: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A security guard at a Chase Bank on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was stabbed in the neck Friday morning, leaving the victim in what police described as critical condition. The victim was on duty at the Chase branch on East 86th Street near Second Avenue when the attack occurred […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Teenage Girls#Violent Crime#Harlem Hospital
PIX11

Stray bullet hits woman inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 37-year-old woman was shot in her apartment by a stray bullet early on Thursday, police said. She was inside the Troy Avenue apartment when a bullet went through the window and struck her index finger around 1:20 a.m., officials said. She’s not believed to have been the intended target. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison in Jamaica Road-Rage Stabbing

The victim was driving past the defendant’s vehicle near Liverpool Street and 109th Avenue in Jamaica when Finley opened his car door and struck the other automobile. A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stabbing a man in the face with a broken glass bottle following a minor traffic incident in Jamaica in November 2020, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Subway riders on edge after Upper West Side attack

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — In 2022 so far, 1,200 transit crimes have been reported to the NYPD. That’s a 54.4% increase from the same time period in 2021, when 777 crimes were reported. The latest attack: A stabbing on the Upper West Side. Police said a 62-year-old man was riding the train about […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Person blocks Midtown vaccination site, attacks NYPD officer

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A person blocked the entrance to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Midtown, then assaulted an NYPD officer who asked them to move along, according to authorities. The assailant, whom police did not immediately identify by name, sex, or age, obstructed the entrance to an inoculation site near West 42nd Street and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police arrest man in death of Bronx woman found with plastic bag over her head

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Wednesday, more than two months after he allegedly killed a woman in the Bronx. Police found the body of 34-year-old Norayshma Fernandez inside an Ogden Avenue apartment on May 7, officials said. They’d been called there because of a bad smell. When they got into the apartment, they found Fernandez on the floor with a plastic bag over her head.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Armed Attempted Robbery

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the people seen in the attached surveillance photos and video who are sought for questioning regarding an attempted robbery that occurred on the border of Kingsbridge Heights and Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that on Friday, June 17,...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy