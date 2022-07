From Sunday, June 26 to Friday, July 1, two Madison locals were in Grand Island, Neb.,, competing at the 2022 National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships. Lane Keeling and Ben Melvin were part of the 16-member team representing the state of Florida, and joined 700 of their peers at the national competition. Keeling competed in the archery competitions, earning 70th overall and 32nd on 3D. His competitions included FITA, Field and 3D. Melvin competed in the Air Rifle Discipline. His events included shooting from a prone position, as well as kneeling and standing, and he ranked 81st overall. Although the weather made some of the events difficult for the participants, they did their best and represented Madison County well, as well as the state of Florida.

