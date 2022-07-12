Highland High School football star Feldmann ready for big season at McKendree University

It took about three years to really settle in, but Brady Feldmann is definitely enjoying his football and academic life at McKendree University.

Feldmann, a 2018 Highland graduate who helped lead the Bulldogs to the IHSA Class 5A semifinals as a senior, has found his niche as a running back with the McKendree Bearcats.

Feldmann, in nine games last fall, ran for 330 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry as a redshirt sophomore. Overall, he definitely was satisfied with his performance.

“I think it was a good (season),” Feldmann said. “I battled a couple of injuries during the end of the year, but I thought it was good just to be able to get out there and just play football. It’s been a while.”

That “while” turned out to be a taxing two-year wait as Feldmann redshirted as a freshman and had to deal with an ankle injury and then, in his redshirt freshman season, had an appendix issue.

“Two years ago I had an ankle injury during the COVID year (2020) and last year I got my appendix taken out two weeks before the season was over, so that was just kind of bad timing ... but that’s how it played out,” Feldmann said.

When he wasn’t running the ball, Feldmann — majoring in business administration — was working out of the backfield as a receiver at times in the Bearcats passing game last fall.

“For me, any way I can get the ball is good for me,” Feldmann said. “Not just running but run blocking and pass blocking and even catching the ball out of the backfield. That’s a big thing for me — being able to do all that to get more playing time. And catching the ball out of the backfield shows people the running backs are more than just running the ball like it used to be since it’s more of the pass game now.”

When not taking snapx in the backfield, Feldmann also could be found getting reps in the kickoff return game and with the punt and kick coverage teams.

“I was just trying to do a lot of different things and be athletic and make plays on special teams too,” Feldmann said.

More about Feldmann, McKendree

Feldmann embraced his special team role.

“It was good and I moved up the depth chart pretty quick. Special teams is just effort and going out there and showing the coaches that you’re willing to put the effort in and put yourself on the line (for the team),” Feldmann said.

McKendree, a Great Lakes Valley Conference member, had some early success before scuffling late to finish 4-7 in 2021.

“I think we struggled late in games because we couldn’t finish,” Feldmann said “We’d play well and couldn’t finish. So, I think the big part of this year will be to finish drives, not settle for field goals, and finish inside the red zone. I think that’s (going to be) a big deal for us to put seven points on the board rather than three.”

Brady Feldmann takes a handoff upfield during a McKendree University game in the fall 2021. Feldmann, a Highland High School graduate, will be a redshirt junior for the Bearcats this fall and is excited about the upcoming campaign. McKendree University Athletic Department

Summer workouts

During the summer, the 5-10, 190-pound redshirt junior, has been doing daily conditioning and hitting the weights every day to prep for 2022.

Feldmann is trying to get his speed and vision back to where it was when he first arrived at McKendree.

“I felt like I kind of lost a step with the ankle injury and the main thing (for me now) is just getting faster and more agile with my ankle and my feet and just getting back to the point where I’m confident in it,” Feldmann said. “Getting through holes faster and being able to read holes better and hitting the holes full speed is the main thing about playing running back.”

Highland High School graduate Brady Feldmann is pictured during a McKendree University game in 2021. Feldmann, a 2018 HHS grad, will be a redshirt junior for the Bearcats this fall and is excited about the upcoming campaign. McKendree University Athletic Department

Goals for 2022

Looking forward, Feldmann had some specific goals: Helping McKendree achieve its first winning season since 2018, making a bigger impact and having an increased role in helping the Bearcats score points.

“I would like to score five touchdowns, up that stat a bit and basically I just want to do whatever we can to win. That’s the biggest thing for me is just to win,” Feldmann said.