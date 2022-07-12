Chip Engelland To Leave Spurs After End Of Contract

The New York Knicks already made a splash this summer, signing Jalen Brunson to a $110 million deal. But, they could be looking to make even more noise. The Utah Jazz is reportedly listening to offers for franchise star Donovan Mitchell and the Knicks are at the top of the list as one of his potential landing spots. After all, Spida hails from New York and scouts from the organization did watch him in the playoffs.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO