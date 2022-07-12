Chip Engelland To Leave Spurs After End Of Contract

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
There has been a lot of slander thrown in the direction of Russell Westbrook for pretty much his entire debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s gone through a full campaign with LA, the criticism continues to be as loud as ever. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has had enough of […]
The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala ‘pissed’ over Lakers star Russell Westbrook disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell is an extremely talented player, and there is no doubt that he is a difference-maker for any franchise. There has long been speculation about him potentially getting traded, and it seems as though that possibility is becoming more likely. Adrian Wojnarowski has recently revealed that the Utah Jazz...
LeBron James' former Miami Heat teammate Ray Allen made an odd case as to why the superstar isn't the best NBA player of all time.
The post Ray Allen Completely Dismisses LeBron James as the GOAT: ‘He Ain’t Even Great In All Those Categories’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
The Miami Heat offseason started on a brutally honest note. Team president Pat Riley said that Kyle Lowry has to get in better shape this offseason. It seems like the 36-year-old has accepted the challenge, as he appears to be in very good shape. In a photo that was originally...
The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […]
The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The New York Knicks already made a splash this summer, signing Jalen Brunson to a $110 million deal. But, they could be looking to make even more noise. The Utah Jazz is reportedly listening to offers for franchise star Donovan Mitchell and the Knicks are at the top of the list as one of his potential landing spots. After all, Spida hails from New York and scouts from the organization did watch him in the playoffs.
Amidst a hectic NBA offseason headlined by a looming Kevin Durant sweepstakes, commissioner Adam Silver weighed in. Appearing at a news conference at the annual NBA Board of Governors meeting, Silver discussed Durant requesting a trade just days before his four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets was set to kick in. Considered by many to be an extremely pro-player commissioner, Silver said this kind of behavior is not good for the league.
Usually, even an average NBA player earns enough money during their NBA career to support their families for years to come. They make millions of dollars a year and if they make smart investments, it can really help their family have an amazing life. But even so, there are many...
Every time a star player is placed on the trade block, the New York Knicks are mentioned as a potential suitor. This time around, it sounds like there's a really strong chance the franchise can land a true difference-maker. Earlier this week, it was announced that the Utah Jazz will...
On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets officially announced the signing of veteran center DeAndre Jordan. The former All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets over his career. His best years of his career came on the Clippers...
Comments / 0