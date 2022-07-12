Global shipping wants to go green. But a lack of fuel is derailing its best-laid plans

In 2016, experts writing in Nature listed seven breakthroughs in how we process chemicals that could change the world for the better. We believe we’ve just ticked one of those off the list. We found a highly efficient and entirely novel way to separate, purify, store and transport huge amounts of gas safely, with no waste. Why is this breakthrough so important? We believe it will help overcome the key challenge of hydrogen storage by allowing us to safely store and transport huge quantities of green hydrogen as a solid at a fraction of the energy cost. This will allow...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO