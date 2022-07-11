Pat L. Wade

Douglas Lee Smith, 63, returned to his eternal home on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, ID, from complications of Covid. Doug was born July 3, 1959, in Hailey, ID, to C.G. (Smitty) Smith and Donna (Disbennett) Smith. He was raised in Arco, Idaho, and attended school in the Butte County School District, where he participated in football and track and was on the high school ski team. During his youth and teenage years, Doug and his brother Steve worked at Smitty’s Body Shop and Auto Sales, where they learned auto body repair and mechanics from their father. Doug loved anything with a high-performance engine, knobby tires, and a beautiful paint job.
