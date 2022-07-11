ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Pat L. Wade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat L. Wade, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday,...

Doug Smith

Douglas Lee Smith, 63, returned to his eternal home on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, ID, from complications of Covid. Doug was born July 3, 1959, in Hailey, ID, to C.G. (Smitty) Smith and Donna (Disbennett) Smith. He was raised in Arco, Idaho, and attended school in the Butte County School District, where he participated in football and track and was on the high school ski team. During his youth and teenage years, Doug and his brother Steve worked at Smitty’s Body Shop and Auto Sales, where they learned auto body repair and mechanics from their father. Doug loved anything with a high-performance engine, knobby tires, and a beautiful paint job.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Aaron Jason Baird

Aaron Jason Baird was born August 23, 1976 to parents, Holly Jeanette Baird and Joseph Earl Baird in Pocatello, Idaho. He was the second child of six, 3 boys, 3 girls. He graduated from Pocatello High School, in Pocatello, Idaho. He attended schooling in Job Corps to learn welding, managed a convenience store, (Winners Corner) in Reno, Nevada, He later came to Idaho to pursue jobs, other interests.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rick Gilbert

Richard Lee “Rick” Gilbert, 62, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by family members and made a peaceful exit. Family joked that he was probably thinking his signature party-departing catch phrase, “Welllll…alright,” as he left.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Larry Jerome Wells

Larry Jerome Wells passed away on July 6, 2022, at the age of 80 after a ten-month battle with cancer at his home in Monticello surrounded by loving family. Larry was born January 5, 1942, in Ontario, Oregon, to German Ray and Lorna Bell Wells. Larry was the oldest of six children, Loren, Mary (Merritt), Carolyn (Martinez), Evelyn (Talbot), and Lorna Jean. Larry grew up in remote areas of Idaho and learned to love the outdoors. His family moved to Idaho Falls when Larry was around the age of 14.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Obituaries
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Eleanor Louise Charboneau

Eleanor Louise Charboneau, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 9, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the MorningStar of Idaho Falls activities or Team Employee Fund. Checks made payable to MorningStar of Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Ethel Haddon

Ethel Irene Haddon, 101, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 11, 2022, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community. She was under the care of her loving family and Brio Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Francisco Yanez

Francisco Yanez, 70, of Newdale, passed away July 8, 2022, at his home. A funeral mass will be held at Noon Thursday, July 13, 2022, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 328 W 1st N, in St. Anthony, Idaho. A rosary will be held Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home...
Margi B. Riggs

Margi Riggs, 75, of Idaho Falls, started her celebration early this year. Passing peacefully in her sleep, she was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ, joining her Heavenly Father the morning of July 4th. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 14, 1946, to Margaret Eleanor Barnes Brown and Pastor Claude Earl Brown. She was the oldest daughter and the third of ten children. Margi was married to Floyd James Riggs for 37 years until his death, February 5, 2005. They were married on July 15, 1967 in Alderwood Manor, Washington. They had identical twin sons, whom Margi said were her greatest accomplishment, Matt James (Leigh) and Trent James (Heather).
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Dona Sayer

Dona Alice Talbot Sayer, 99, of Iona, passed away July 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Dona was born March 21, 1923, in Winder, Idaho, to Henry Leon Talbot Sr. and Alice Naomi Seamons Talbot. She grew up and attended school in Winder and graduated from Preston High School.
IONA, ID
Wes Miller

Wesley Gerald Miller, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 8, 2022, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. Wes was born July 28, 1953, in Challis, Idaho, to Gerald Franklin Miller and Beverly Bowden Miller. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Bonneville High School. Wes made his home...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rigby home a monument to its owner and pieces of American history

RIGBY – A 5,200-square-foot home on the outskirts of Rigby is a modern museum piece. Located between Rigby and Menan, the house sits on 7 acres of secluded land surrounded by a fishing pond and an outlet that flows into the Snake River. Its owner, Harley Reno — a...
RIGBY, ID
Biz Buzz: Every day is a fairy tale for owners of wedding, event center

RIGBY – For Josh and Georgia Pearle Foster, running a wedding venue is like living in a fairy tale. The Rigby couple are the owners of Loft 745 off County Line Road in Jefferson County. Many people have attended weddings and receptions here over the years, and countless others have seen the sign out front as they’ve driven past it on U.S. Highway 20.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Heat advisory issued in eastern Idaho for Tuesday and Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — Most of eastern and central Idaho is under a heat advisory on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Tuesday morning and it is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hot conditions with high temperatures of 92 to 98 degrees are expected throughout Tuesday, and on Wednesday, temperatures will rise to between 93 and 100 degrees.
Shoot paintballs at remote control model airplanes to help veterans

IDAHO FALLS – The Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club will be hosting an open house this weekend, where the public can come to fly remote-controlled model airplanes and shoot paintball guns at them as they fly. It is the fourth annual open house, which will be held Saturday,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
UPDATE: Power for all customers restored after tree falls in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Lights are out for about 1,400 Idaho Falls Power customers, the utility said. “Crews are en route to get power restored,” the utility posted on Facebook around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. “We have had at least one tree fall into a line on South Boulevard near 23rd Street, which had blocked the road. Please avoid the area.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in rollover crash

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 84.2, near Fort Hall, in Bingham County. The crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Police reports show a 22-year-old female, from Pocatello, was driving a 2007...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

