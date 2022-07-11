Pat L. Wade

Margi Riggs, 75, of Idaho Falls, started her celebration early this year. Passing peacefully in her sleep, she was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ, joining her Heavenly Father the morning of July 4th. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 14, 1946, to Margaret Eleanor Barnes Brown and Pastor Claude Earl Brown. She was the oldest daughter and the third of ten children. Margi was married to Floyd James Riggs for 37 years until his death, February 5, 2005. They were married on July 15, 1967 in Alderwood Manor, Washington. They had identical twin sons, whom Margi said were her greatest accomplishment, Matt James (Leigh) and Trent James (Heather).

