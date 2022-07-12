Interstate 8 closed near Stanfield

The westbound lanes of Interstate 8 are closed near Stanfield, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a vehicle fire at milepost 167. All traffic is being detoured onto State Route 84.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes, and the eastbound lanes are unaffected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.