ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

Interstate 8 closed near Stanfield

By Staff Reports
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZP5n_0gcRP2jm00

The westbound lanes of Interstate 8 are closed near Stanfield, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a vehicle fire at milepost 167. All traffic is being detoured onto State Route 84.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes, and the eastbound lanes are unaffected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Roberts: $35 million for Riggs Road overpass proof of Manfredi’s value to Maricopa

It is an understatement to say Vince is one of the hardest working people I know. I’ve personally seen him put the city of Maricopa above his own health. Last year, although he just had a quadruple bypass, he attended a city council meeting to ensure he cast his vote to approve a budget that reduced the city property tax rate for the third year in a row. This year, he worked to do the same for the fourth consecutive year. He was not going to miss the boat on something so much work was put into accomplishing.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Local politicians differ on Ducey’s veto transportation bill

What might Gov. Doug Ducey’s veto of HB2685 mean for Maricopans and State Route 347? The answers depend on who you ask. Ducey vetoed the bill last week. Had he signed it, the measure would have put a 25-year extension of Maricopa County’s current half-cent sales tax, which runs through 2025, on the ballot this November. The veto likely pushes the voters’ chance to approve the extension to the 2024 election.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City gets $2.7M in federal funds for pedestrian bridge

It’s official: the City will receive $2.7 million in federal funds for a major project in its plan to revitalize the Heritage District. The funding, requested by U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-1, will be used to help construct a pedestrian bridge across the Union Pacific railroad tracks to connect both ends of North Maricopa Road. The cost is estimated at $3.5 million.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Stanfield, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
InMaricopa

Bowlin Road closed after water main break

A water main break overnight on Bowlin Road near Central Arizona College has been isolated, according to Global Water Resources. According to Mike Riggs, the City’s public services director, the […] This post Bowlin Road closed after water main break appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Sun sets on Sunrise Diner

A Maricopa institution is no more. Sunrise Diner, an eatery that has welcomed patrons in Maricopa nearly as long as the city has been incorporated, has closed. Formerly called Sunrise Café, the eatery at 20917 N. John Wayne Pkwy. near Fry’s Marketplace has been under new ownership since 2020 and been plagued recently by poor health inspections and flagging business.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InFocus: Thad Miller a fixture at Maricopa schools

Maricopa Wells Middle School principal Thad Miller sets a simple yet challenging goal for his teachers and students. “One of the lessons I share with the kids every day, and we talk about throughout the year, is the whole point of life, and that is to get better every day,” Miller said. “Are you better today than you were yesterday? Are you better this week than last week?”
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 8#Adot#Az
InMaricopa

Driver turns gun on himself on SR 347

A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in his truck on State Route 347 overnight Saturday after police conducted a “high-risk traffic stop” south of Farrell Road.  […] This post Driver turns gun on himself on SR 347 appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Business, development around town

Dish Wireless will spend $45,000 to install new equipment at an existing wireless telecommunications facility at 17169 N. Murphy Road. Volkswagen of America DBA Vorelco Inc. is having the work […] This post Business, development around town appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa City elections limited to mail-in ballots

Pinal County officials have recently identified errors with early voting ballots resulting in missing or inaccurate city and town contests in some jurisdictions and unincorporated areas, which will affect in-person […] This post Maricopa City elections limited to mail-in ballots appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Sonoran Desert Parkway: The rubber meets the road

Construction officially began on the Sonoran Desert Parkway last month, but the road project is hardly a new idea. The first purpose-built parkway in the state of Arizona is more […] This post Sonoran Desert Parkway: The rubber meets the road appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
InMaricopa

City Council candidates talk about … transportation, SR 347

The next four years will be key to growth in Maricopa. And transportation is probably residents’ most-voiced concern about that growth. Four candidates — Adam Leach, Vincent Manfredi, Rich Vitiello […] This post City Council candidates talk about … transportation, SR 347 appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Great American 4th fireworks show sparks nearby blazes

The Maricopa Fire and Medical Department responded to a call about fires in the empty field east of Copper Sky Regional Park Monday during the city’s fireworks display. Interim Fire Chief Brad Pitassi said firefighters contained the blaze quickly, preventing it from spreading or causing injuries or property damage.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

PCSO seeks homicide suspect

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in conjunction with a July 4 shooting that killed one man and wounded a woman. Witnesses to the shooting in the […] This post PCSO seeks homicide suspect appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

GTK: Tessa Milne

Name: Tessa Milne Hometown: Chandler, Ariz. Reside in: Rancho El Dorado Maricopan since: Back and forth from Maricopa to Mesa and back to Maricopa since 2011. Occupation: CEO of Face […] This post GTK: Tessa Milne appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
276
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy