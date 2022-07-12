Co-founder of Meow Wolf, Matt King, passes away

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International says its forthcoming Las Vegas hotel will open in 2025. The announcement came toward the bottom of a press release issued this week touting the results of a guest satisfaction study for 2022. "Looking ahead, Hard Rock also recently announced property expansion...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New details have been revealed for The Beverly Theater being built in downtown Las Vegas. The two-story, 14,000-square-foot facility will house three district areas: a main theater, a terrace and a courtyard. The theater will serve as a forum for showing first-run independent films, revivals,...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. announced Friday that it has decided to permanently close its Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson properties, which have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. The facilities at these properties (other than the ice rink at Fiesta Rancho,...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Imagine Vegas in the 1960s. It was the glory days of Las Vegas and a new show is capturing that era in a new way. Joining us now is the band founder, lead vocal, and guitar for 'Reckless in Vegas,' Michael Shapiro.
Grab your bibs and wet naps because it’s about to get a little messy. When out of towners think of Las Vegas they think of gambling, entertaining shows and hot weather but what they’re forgetting is all of the great eats the city has to offer. Vegas has...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Palace is adding a restaurant concept that developed a popular following in New York City. The Las Vegas Strip property announced Stanton Social Prime is set to open this winter. The concept comes from Chef Chris Santos and Tao Group Hospitality, with menu items...
Las Vegas culinary menu has some of the best meats for the richest carnivorous cravings. From fine dining restaurants, established food trucks and local hole-in-the-walls, there are plenty of options to serve your hunger. The entertainment capital of the world serves some of the freshest and finest slices of meat...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Live music, indie film showcases, and much more coming to downtown Las Vegas. This is a look at the latest renderings for the new Beverly Theater in downtown Las Vegas. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Raising Canes to open Las Vegas Strip location this month.
The Las Vegas Strip has continued to grow in recent years. Development, however, has been primarily on the north end pushing close to downtown, with last year’s opening of Resorts World, and the 2023 target date for the massive Fountainebleau Las Vegas. But for the first time in more...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County School District (CCSD) Food Service will provide drive-thru Food Distribution Sites beginning Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, August 5, 2022. Children 2-18 years of age are eligible for free school meals. Families will be able to pick up “grab and go” meals at...
(Stacker) - Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A significant building where legends like Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and Ginger Rogers, once partied, has now been demolished. The Hartland Mansion, built in the 1940s, in Downtown Las Vegas was bought by a new owner before being destroyed by a wrecking ball. It is...
New Culinary Experiences from craft cocktails to cucina cuisine make everyone a winner in Las Vegas. Donald Contursi is a Nevada Tourism Commissioner who is also the ultimate Las Vegas culinary insider. “There are lots of new, high-energy openings here in Vegas. Everyone is doing exceptional,” Contursi said over a...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm standing on S. Las Vegas Boulevard across from the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, with the Strip just up the road. I'm standing on what could be one of the most interesting plots of land in this entire city. That's because within these several...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An opening date for the anticipated Raising Canes location on the Las Vegas Strip has been set. The company confirmed on their website that the new site would be opening on Tuesday, July 19. The restaurant, which will be located just outside the MGM Grand,...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Friday, Goodwill of Southern Nevada hosted its second annual holiday-themed ‘Christmas in July’ shopping spree at its Stephanie store in Henderson. 50 children from FEAT: Families for Effective Autism Treatment, Nevada PEP and HopeLink of Southern Nevada embarked on a magical holiday shopping experience with a festive summer twist.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local realtor, Joshua Harris, says he always advises renters to have a game plan to buy, as rent prices will always rise. According to rentcafe.com, some of the most expensive areas to rent in Las Vegas are Summerlin Village, Red Rock, and Centennial Hills. On the other side, least expensive areas include the Downtown area, Northwest area, and the Arts District.
