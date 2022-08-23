Apple Watch 8 Pro rumored release date, price, design and features

The upcoming Apple Watch 8 may not be the only watch Apple launched this year. According to reliable tipster Mark Gurman of Bloomberg — we could be seeing a new rugged model rebranded as the Apple Watch 8 Pro.

The new Apple Watch 8 Pro model is believed to join the two other Apple Watch model this fall — a regular Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE 2 .

Rumors around Apple Watch 8 have been heating up, with the next Apple event expected to take place sometime next month. While the flagship Apple Watch 8 could get a health sensor upgrade , the new Apple Watch 8 Pro could have the biggest display and the best battery life yet .

If the Apple Watch 8 Pro is happening, it would presumably be in line with other 'Pro' products, which include more premium versions such as the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone Pro and the AirPods Pro .

Like the rest of the Pro products, some premium features may be reserved for the Apple Watch 8 Pro. We already heard rumors about the new Apple Watch variant having a much larger screen (nearly 2-inches diagonally) with a bigger battery cell and durable casing. All the bells and whistles will welcome a high price, too.

Here's everything we know about the Apple Watch 8 Pro.

The Apple Watch 8 Pro release date is likely to be the same as the Apple Watch Series 8 release date. We expect to see the new smartwatches at the same time as we see the iPhone 14 , which is now expected to star at a September 7 virtual launch event .

We suggest waiting to see what the next-gen Apple Watch models have in store before getting a new Apple Watch. Especially with the potential launch date so close. But if you need one now, go check out our best Apple Watch deals , and read about whether you should wait for Apple Watch 8 or buy Apple Watch 7 now .

Apple Watch 8 Pro price rumors

Coupled with the Pro name, the Apple Watch 8 Pro will probably cost more than what you pay for a standard Apple Watch. Gurman estimated the Apple Watch 8 Pro price to be higher than the $699 stainless steel version of the Apple Watch, and perhaps as pricey as $999.

That’s the price for an iPhone 13 Pro currently and much more expensive than the Garmin fenix 7 , the best sports watch overall.

Apple could also discontinue its Apple Watch Edition, according to Gurman. He mentions that Apple “gradually moved away from the $17,000 gold Apple Watch to stainless steel models that come in a gold tone and titanium offerings.” The current Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Edition starts at $849 and comes in a titanium case. This could be Apple’s way of rebranding the Edition series and coming up with a more 'Pro'-feeling lineup.

Apple Watch 8 Pro rumored features

If Apple launches the Pro tier of the Apple Watch this year, the new smartwatch is likely to be a more durable version of Apple's popular wearable, designed to appeal to athletes or for intense workouts. This is similar to the tier that the best Garmin watches usually operate in.

There seem to be several durability features that the watch could come with. Gurman says the display will be more shatter-resistant and that the whole watch may come in a heftier and rugged casing. It could also be made using a premium material like Titanium and Apple might ditch the usual aluminum casing here.

This sports smartwatch could also offer the company's largest wearable display yet. It might span a full 2-inches diagonally according to Gurman, which will sit pretty big on wrists, if true. Display analyst Ross Young said recently that the new Apple Watch would span 1.99 inches, although Young didn’t specify a rugged variant of the watch.

A bigger build could also translate to longer battery life. We would expect to get more hours from the upcoming wearable, making it ideal for hiking or any outdoor activities, while fixing one of our only gripes with the Apple Watch.

Gurman also pegs the Apple Watch Pro to have enhanced hiking and swim tracking capabilities, too. Finally, we'd expect the Apple Watch Pro to get the health upgrade tipped for the Apple Watch 8 that would measure body temperature.

Apple Watch 8 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Apple’s Pro watch could arrive in time to challenge the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro . Compared to the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a longer battery life, titanium casing and tailored GPS features for outdoor adventures. Sound familiar to Apple Watch 8 Pro rumors?

Apple and Samsung could compete pretty closely with their new premium devices. We’ll know soon enough. Picking between an Apple Watch vs Garmin or even an Apple Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch could become a tough choice among the best smartwatches .

It remains to be seen if the Apple Watch Pro will look a lot different than what we expect from the Apple Watch 8. But with a larger display, it definitely will help professional athletes look at their stats more clearly and also help in navigation or tracking a route with GPS.

The Apple Watch lineup looks to betting its biggest shake-up in years and we’re just a couple of months away from finding out all the details. Stay tuned to our hubs for all the updates on Apple’s upcoming watches.

