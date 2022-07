KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old woman who went missing on Maui earlier this month. Jessica Lucero, of Washington State, was reported missing on July 4 to the Kirkland Washington Police Department. Both the family and police confirmed that Lucero is confirmed to have been on Maui between July 3 and July 5. She may be living on the beach near Cove Park.

