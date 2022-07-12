ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups

By STEFANIE DAZIO
 3 days ago
California 7 Eleven Shootings In this image from video released by the Brea Police Department is a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California ,Monday, July 11, 2022. At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman. (Brea Police Department via AP) (Uncredited)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Police across Southern California were seeking a lone gunman Tuesday who is wanted in connection with at least four — but possibly as many as six — robberies at 7-Eleven stores where two people were killed and three were wounded.

Over five hours early Monday morning — July 11, or 7/11, the day when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary — the violence wreaked havoc on convenience stores and prompted the parent company to urge employees to close their locations overnight in the Los Angeles area for safety.

It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the violence in the cities of Ontario, Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra.

“I think the only person to answer that would be the suspect,” said Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department.

Police identified the Santa Ana victim as Matthew Rule, 24. The Brea victim, 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, was identified by his father, Jim Hirsch, KCBS reported.

The Riverside victim remained in grave condition on Tuesday morning, police said, while the victims from the La Habra shooting were in stable condition.

While police in Riverside, La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana said they believe they are seeking the same suspect, officials in Ontario and Upland have not yet made that determination though they said they were aware of the other crimes at 7-Eleven stores. Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

Authorities in Brea and Upland shared images of a masked man wearing what appeared to be the same black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

“It could potentially be the same person but we’re not confirming that at this time,” Upland Sgt. Jake Kirk said.

7-Eleven Inc. issued a statement saying it was gathering information and working with police. Monday was the company's 95th anniversary and stores gave out free Slurpee drinks. “Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” the statement said.

"Right now, our focus is on Franchisee, associate and customer safety. With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close (Monday night)," 7-Eleven Inc. said in a statement to KTLA.

Railsback said the date was no accident.

“There’s no way it can be a coincidence of it being 7-Eleven, July 11,” he said.

The first robbery happened around midnight Monday morning in Ontario, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The masked man brandished a handgun at the store’s employee and demanded money, according to Ontario Cpl. Emily Hernandez. He did not fire any shots and the clerk was not injured. It was not immediately clear to investigators what, if anything, was stolen.

The second robbery happened about 45 minutes later in Upland, less than 5 miles (8 kilometers) away from the Ontario store.

The suspect approached the store clerk with a few items, “some drinks and things,” and brandished a semi-automatic handgun, Kirk said. The man stole the items and about $400 to $500 in cash and fled. No shots were fired.

About an hour after the Upland robbery and 25 miles (40 kilometers) away in Riverside, a gunman brandished a gun and robbed the 7-Eleven clerk, then turned the weapon on a customer, opened fire and fled, Railsback said. Police believe the clerk handed over cash from the register.

“It doesn’t appear to be any reason that the suspect shot the customer,” Railsback said of the gravely wounded victim. “It sounds like the clerk gave him whatever he asked for.”

Railsback said criminals typically know that robberies at convenience stores rarely yield large amounts of money, especially during the overnight hours.

“If you go hit a liquor store or a 7-Eleven or a fast food place, you’re not going to get a lot of cash out of it,” he said. “It’s kind of odd that they would do this.”

Another shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m., about 24 miles (39 kilometers) away, in Santa Ana, authorities said.

Officers responding there reported gunfire and found a man dead in the 7-Eleven parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to Santa Ana Sgt. Maria Lopez.

“At this moment, we don’t believe he was an employee,” Lopez said of the victim. “We don’t really know yet what he was doing there in a parking lot, if he was a potential customer or just walking by.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect dropping items — believed to be the victim’s belongings — as he fled, Lopez said.

About 40 minutes later, a 7-Eleven employee in Brea was shot and killed, Brea Police Capt. Phil Rodriguez said.

Jim Hirsch told KCBS that his son, known as Matt, had been working an overnight shift alone.

“I am so angry at this,” Jim Hirsch told the TV station “I never thought all the commotion in the world right now would affect me but it's under my roof.”

Less than an hour after Matthew Hirsch was shot, officers in neighboring La Habra were sent to a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven. They discovered two gunshot victims around 4:55 a.m., according to Sgt. Sumner Bohee. Both victims are expected to survive.

___

News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed.

Suspect arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

SANTA ANA, Calif. — (AP) — Authorities said Friday that a suspect has been arrested in a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven convenience stores. Orange County district attorney’s spokesperson Kimberly Edds said there was an arrest and a press conference was scheduled for 5 p.m. Edds gave no other details.
SANTA ANA, CA
Texas man arrested for 4 cold-case murders in L.A. and Inglewood: LAPD

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with four L.A. County murders that occurred in 1980 and 1995, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 1980 murders of Beverly Cruse, Debra Cruse and Kari Lenander in L.A. and the 1995 killing of Trina Wilson in Inglewood were all connected back to 76-year-old Billy Ray Richardson through DNA, the LAPD said in a press release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered a $100,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others. A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot...
1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California. The pills were found when agents served a search warrant July 5 at...
INGLEWOOD, CA
7-Eleven stores here under seige: UPDATE

Parent Company Asking Some Stores To Close For Second Night. (Los Angeles, CA) — After a series of deadly robberies, many 7-Eleven stores in Southern California will be closed for a second straight night. Early on Monday morning, two people were killed and several more were injured after a robber shot up multiple 7-Eleven locations in three different counties. The 7-Eleven parent company says they continue to be worried for “franchisee, associate and customer safety.” The suspect is still on the loose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 people killed in early morning dispute

Two people are dead from stab wounds following some type of dispute at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Palm Desert Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Three people in total suffered stab wounds in the incident. Two people died at the scene, one was taken to the hospital. The extent of the The post 2 people killed in early morning dispute appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Suspicious Device Disarmed by Bomb Squad | Santa Ana

07.12.2022 | 6:30 PM | SANTA ANA – Santa Ana Campus Police were advised of a suspicious device in the parking lot near the intersection of N Pacific Avenue and West Washington Avenue in the city of Santa Ana. Arriving units from the Santa Ana Police Department and Orange...
SANTA ANA, CA
Man Arrested in Alleged Gang Murder in Santa Ana

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in the fatal gang-related shooting of a 21-year-old man earlier this week, police said. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 1:13 p.m. Monday from a citizen reporting a man bleeding on the east side of the street at Grand Avenue and McFadden Avenue. Officers found him down in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.
SANTA ANA, CA
Shooting in Boyle Heights Leaves One Man Dead

A shooting in Boyle Heights Thursday left a man dead and another man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 Block of East Gleason Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
