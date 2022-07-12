Rapid City woman set to swim in Transplant Games of America

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League Sub District Tournament rolled on Thursday night. Rapid City defeated Harney 7-2 to earn a trip to the state tournament. Canyon Lake eliminated Bandit Ball with a 17-2 victory. Canyon Lake and Harney will play Friday night at 6:00 for the second spot at the state tournament.
Will a third school resource officer be in Spearfish soon?. For the Spearfish School District and Police Department adding another resource officer to the schools has been a conversation for quite a while. He Sapa Oteipi working with officials at Rapid City to resolve decades of land ownership issues. Updated:...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a busy weekend in Spearfish. Starting on July 14 the corvettes will be arriving for the 51st Annual Corvette Rally, and on July 15 in downtown Spearfish flashy cars will line the streets. The corvette’s drive to Spearfish, where they will register and...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you were driving down Omaha Street in Rapid City Friday, you might have noticed a police presence at Jerry’s Cakes and Donuts. However, they weren’t there to pull anyone over. “We’ve got cops on the roof donating money for the Special Olympics,”...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Southern Hills ares the place to be if you’re looking for fun and excitement for the whole family. Over the weekend, experience a blast from the past and celebrate the discovery of gold during the Custer expedition. “Basically,” says Carrie Moore, A Gold...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For many, times are tough as inflation reaches a 40-year high. So, a Rapid City bakery decided to offer the community a sweet reprieve. When you think of baking, chips often refer to chocolate, maybe even butterscotch, but Mary’s Mountain Cookies is giving ‘chips’ new meaning.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing baby is getting a lot of attention, but the disappearance of Leland Poor Thunder is part of a much bigger story. Officials in Pennington County and Oglala Tribal Police have been looking for the one-year-old boy since the Fourth of July.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Work has started on the new Black Hills War Memorial at Rapid City’s Memorial Park. Cement work started Wednesday morning with the construction company, Complete Concrete, putting down six pads to support granite memorials. Spearheaded by Ed Manzano, a veteran who served at Ellsworth,...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sometimes a cul-de-sac can get together on a weekend and celebrate being neighborly, but how about the entirety of the Black Hills?. The Salvation Army of the Black Hills hosted a block party event with all kinds of fun, including a dunk tank, carnival games and so much more from noon to 2 p.m. July 10.
Toddlers on Strider bikes took over Storybook Island on Thursday for a discovery ride filled with fairytale favorites.
South Dakota is a state loaded with small towns. One of them is by far more charming than all of the rest. Spearfish sits just ten miles from the Wyoming border on the northern tip of the Black Hills. That helps a lot. Sitting in a valley at the mouth of Spearfish Canyon and flanking Spearfish Creek as it drains into the foothills, overlooking the town as you pass by on I-90 is an especially great view. The hills don't look quite as massive as they are until you see the relatively minuscule houses and manmade structures in the foreground.
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The Get on A-D-V Fest offers people something different from the traditional rally setting. This event is catered toward those who enjoy adventure bikes, these are bikes meant to go off the beaten path. Those attending the event can use their bikes to enjoy a weekend packed...
RAPID CITY, S.D.–Although it is related to carrots and parsley, even brushing against Poison Hemlock is enough to require medical attention. Poison Hemlock is a member of the Apiaceae family, which also includes herbs such as cilantro, dill, and fennel. From the top, mature plants will have white flowers that resemble an upside-down umbrella.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Road crews will begin foam jacking projects at four different locations throughout southwestern South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Mudpumpers Mudjacking of Moorhead, which is the prime contractor, will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League baseball sub district tournament cranked up Wednesday night. Harney opened things up with a a 13-1 victory over Bandit Ball. Rapid City shutout Canyon Lake 8-0.
Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) -Three wheelers, or trikes as they are known in the motorcycle world, allow people who can’t ride a two-wheel bike to have a level of stability without giving up the freedom of riding. “I ride a trike because I have MS and it keeps me stable...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A local forest products company has announced they are reducing hours at their mills in response to a lack of available timber in the Black Hills National Forest. Hulett-based Neiman Enterprises made the announcement to their employees at the Hulett (Devils Tower Forest Products) and...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens track and field team has accomplished some very impressive feats this summer. And head coach Paul Hendry has also been honored as the girls track and field national coach of the year.
STURGIS, S.D. – Eating food grown locally has many benefits – it’s good for you, the environment, and your taste buds. Farms and ranches are the starting point in the food supply chain which ensures that food coming directly from its source is truly “fresh from the farm.”
