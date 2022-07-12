ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City woman set to swim in Transplant Games of America

By Vic Quick
KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -When Rapid City’s Missy Peterson was just a...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Rapid City headed to state, Canyon Lake stays alive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League Sub District Tournament rolled on Thursday night. Rapid City defeated Harney 7-2 to earn a trip to the state tournament. Canyon Lake eliminated Bandit Ball with a 17-2 victory. Canyon Lake and Harney will play Friday night at 6:00 for the second spot at the state tournament.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Storybook Island host Strider Bikes for fun discovery ride

Will a third school resource officer be in Spearfish soon?. For the Spearfish School District and Police Department adding another resource officer to the schools has been a conversation for quite a while. He Sapa Oteipi working with officials at Rapid City to resolve decades of land ownership issues. Updated:...
SPEARFISH, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Unsolved cases of South Dakota’s youngest missing children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing baby is getting a lot of attention, but the disappearance of Leland Poor Thunder is part of a much bigger story. Officials in Pennington County and Oglala Tribal Police have been looking for the one-year-old boy since the Fourth of July.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Work started on Black Hills War Memorial

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Work has started on the new Black Hills War Memorial at Rapid City’s Memorial Park. Cement work started Wednesday morning with the construction company, Complete Concrete, putting down six pads to support granite memorials. Spearheaded by Ed Manzano, a veteran who served at Ellsworth,...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Cystic Fibrosis#San Diego#American
KEVN

Everyone was a neighbor at the Salvation Army of the Black Hills block party

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sometimes a cul-de-sac can get together on a weekend and celebrate being neighborly, but how about the entirety of the Black Hills?. The Salvation Army of the Black Hills hosted a block party event with all kinds of fun, including a dunk tank, carnival games and so much more from noon to 2 p.m. July 10.
SOCIETY
Hot 104.7

The Most Charming Small Town in South Dakota You Must Visit

South Dakota is a state loaded with small towns. One of them is by far more charming than all of the rest. Spearfish sits just ten miles from the Wyoming border on the northern tip of the Black Hills. That helps a lot. Sitting in a valley at the mouth of Spearfish Canyon and flanking Spearfish Creek as it drains into the foothills, overlooking the town as you pass by on I-90 is an especially great view. The hills don't look quite as massive as they are until you see the relatively minuscule houses and manmade structures in the foreground.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Buffalo Chip hosts their Get on ADV Fest

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The Get on A-D-V Fest offers people something different from the traditional rally setting. This event is catered toward those who enjoy adventure bikes, these are bikes meant to go off the beaten path. Those attending the event can use their bikes to enjoy a weekend packed...
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
kotatv.com

Foam jacking projects are scheduled for southwestern South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Road crews will begin foam jacking projects at four different locations throughout southwestern South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Mudpumpers Mudjacking of Moorhead, which is the prime contractor, will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order:
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Deadwood hosts annual three wheeler rally

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) -Three wheelers, or trikes as they are known in the motorcycle world, allow people who can’t ride a two-wheel bike to have a level of stability without giving up the freedom of riding. “I ride a trike because I have MS and it keeps me stable...
DEADWOOD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Neiman announces cutbacks at Spearfish, Hulett sawmills

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A local forest products company has announced they are reducing hours at their mills in response to a lack of available timber in the Black Hills National Forest. Hulett-based Neiman Enterprises made the announcement to their employees at the Hulett (Devils Tower Forest Products) and...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Meats offers farm-to-fork meat subscriptions

STURGIS, S.D. – Eating food grown locally has many benefits – it’s good for you, the environment, and your taste buds. Farms and ranches are the starting point in the food supply chain which ensures that food coming directly from its source is truly “fresh from the farm.”
STURGIS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy