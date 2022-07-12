ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Rep. Turner asking Biden for more information about Afghanistan

DAYTON — Dayton area Congressman Mike Turner is demanding that the Biden Administration provide the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) with all necessary information and proper documentation regarding the U.S. taxpayer-funded programs and operations in Afghanistan, in a letter Turner wrote President Biden.

Biden on Afghanistan: 'There is never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces'

Turner says the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development have not provided SIGAR with any meaningful documentation related to Afghanistan specific to three things: the collapse of the Afghan Government, State and USAID compliance with laws prohibiting funds to the Taliban and ongoing humanitarian and development programs supporting the Afghan people, according to the letter.

“I am concerned that further delays will significantly obstruct SIGAR’s necessary oversight work,” said Turner. “I urge you to make all efforts to ensure that the historic cooperation between SIGAR and the Department of State and USAID recommence.

Tuner says the American people deserve a full accounting of the investments in the Afghan National Defense and the Afghan government as well as the causes leading to the collapse of the U.S.-backed government.

“Support from your administration is critical in enabling timely and accurate investigations into those matters,” he said.

