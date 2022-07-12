ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto teens recall saving family from house fire

By Dennis Shanahan
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUvmp_0gcRIiD200

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three teenagers ran to the rescue when a Modesto home caught fire while people were sleeping inside.

This happened on the Fourth of July, and now, the boys are sharing their story.

“There’s a family. There’s a family back there,” someone can be heard saying in a cellphone video.

The video shows the moments a fire tore through a backyard building.

“The back house was on fire, but it was already getting to the main house,” Pedro Tejada, who helped rescue the family, said.

Teenagers attending a nearby birthday party ran to see what was happening.

“We bang on the doors. We yell at the gates. We yell everywhere,” Jesus “Chuey” Madrigal recalled.

“We were even throwing rocks at the windows,” Tejeda said.

“We were throwing rocks at the windows, and they weren’t waking up. And a lot of people were saying, ‘Oh, they’re not home. They’re not home.’ But their cars were there,” Madrigal said.

Pedro Tejada, Juan Martinez, and Chuey Madrigal didn’t think about what they needed to do next — They just did it.

“And nobody would come out. So, Juan jumped the fence, and after Juan, I saw Chuey jump the fence,” Tejada said.

“It just all happened really fast,” Martinez said.

“I was like, I have to go get them. That’s my friend. I’m not going to let him go in there by himself,” Tejada said.

The boys explained they got inside the home and woke up the residents, even helping carry some of them to safety.

“I carried the kid that was all the way in the back still asleep,” Madrigal said.

They even helped keep the fire from reaching the main house while waiting for firefighters to get there.

“Juan was back there in the back with the water hose,” Tejada told FOX40.

They didn’t do any of it for glory or publicity.

“You know, just for them to be safe,” Madrigal said.

“After we helped them out, we’re just let’s just leave so we don’t have to deal with anything,” Tejada said. “We just helped them out already. We could leave.”

“I would like other people to help me. So it felt really good helping other people,” Martinez said.

“They just go above and beyond. They don’t think about it. They think about others before they think about themselves,” Lilia Prado, Pedro’s mom said.

Pedro’s mom says she didn’t even know what the boys did until three days after it happened when she saw the video on Facebook.

“As I see the boys, how they’re reacting and what they’re doing, it calmed me down. I’m like, it’s OK. They’re OK. Everything’s going to be fine. And they saved some lives,” Prado said.

Now that the story is out, the accolades are pouring in, including a message from the high school principal.

“‘Congratulations and I can’t wait to see you back on campus,’” Madrigal recalled of the message.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fire in Rancho Murieta prompts ground, air response

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Rancho Murieta are battling the Grant Fire, which started near Boys Ranch Road and Scott Road on Thursday.  The fire burned 50 acres and reportedly spread at a moderate speed.  Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews went to the scene as did air resources. Residents were asked to stay […]
RANCHO MURIETA, CA
FOX40

Two die in separate fatal collisions in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said there were two fatal collisions in Modesto Friday morning. One collision happened on State Road 99 near Fulkerth Road around 6:20 a.m. The other fatal crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Eastin Road and West Stuhr Road. Involving Two vehicles...
MODESTO, CA
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Trio Of Teens Save Family From House Fire

Three teens in Modesto, California, noticed smoke coming from their neighbor’s house, went to make sure everyone was okay and tried to alert the people inside the house. When no one woke up, one of the teens busted open the door and started pulling people out of the burning home, seven or eight people, including a few children.
FOX40

Man dies after being shot by police in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said one man is dead after being shot by police responding to a ‘family disturbance’ Thursday evening. The shooting happened on Entrada Way near Orangeburg Avenue.  Police said officers found a man in the front yard of a residence who they said was ‘uncooperative.’ Police said officers […]
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Accidents
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

1 killed at shopping center; shooter at-large

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose, police stated, where one adult male victim was killed. The shooting was reported at 6 a.m. Friday. Most, if not all the businesses in the center, were closed at the time. The shooting was in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Stockton woman arrested on 20 counts of felony animal cruelty

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — While wearing chemical-protection suits and masks, San Joaquin County Animal Service Officers removed 20 sicks cats from a trailer in Stockton on July 6, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The trailer was located on the 4200 block of Waller Road and...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Arrest made in shooting death of teen on Nisperos Street

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the July 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old on Nisperos Street. Police said officers were called to the scene of a person shot on July 12 around 10:00 p.m. where they...
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in recent string of burglaries in Stockton

Originally published as a Stockton Police Department Facebook post:. “Stockton Police General Crimes Detectives have been working on a series of business burglaries that have taken place mainly in the Downtown Stockton corridor since April 2022. During the investigation, detectives identified Ruben Manuel Martinez, 33, as the burglar. Detectives took him into custody on July 1, 2022, and arrested him for the following burglary cases:
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Prado
Person
Jesus
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch crash leaves one dead

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County fire crew responded to a major car crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and another injured, officials said. A car also caught fire as a result of the crash. The collision happened near James Donlon Blvd and Contra Loma Blvd just before...
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Multiple explosives found within several days in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The Calaveras County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was deployed three times over several days in June, according to a Facebook post from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. On June 22, 2022, deputies located a suspicious vehicle with expired registration parked near the Mountain Ranch Road and Michael Road intersection. Deputies began […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police make arrest after deadly shooting in Weston Ranch

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting that took the life of a teenager in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Stockton Police officers say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1900...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Man ejected from vehicle in fatal SR-99 crash in Turlock

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash that took place on Friday along State Route 99 near Turlock. According to CHP, a 54-year-old-man from Hughson was pronounced dead at the scene after discovering his 2005 Chevy SUV that showed major collision damage.
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#House Fire#Traffic Accident
FOX40

Arrest made in Modesto hit-and-run that killed Dakota Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers have made an arrest in the July 6 hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Dakota Stockton. Modesto officers arrested Ahmad Fayaz, 26, of Modesto, and charged him with felony hit-and-run and for participating in a street race. According...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Teen dies after shooting in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday night, Stockton Police Department officials say. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Nisperos Street after reports of a shooting. There they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KCRA.com

18-year-old shot, killed in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was shot and killed in Stockton Tuesday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the 1900 block of Nisperos Street around 10 p.m., the Stockton Police Department said on Wednesday. Video player above: Top Stories from July 13, 2022. The 18-year-old was found by...
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hayward homicide suspect captured in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said a wanted homicide suspect from a Hayward murder was arrested in Soledad Wednesday. Victor Lucero, 31, of Oakland, was taken into custody at the Foods Co parking lot without incident, according to police. A compliance search was conducted at a home on Ledesma Street, but it is unknown if additional evidence was found.
SOLEDAD, CA
FOX40

FOX40

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy