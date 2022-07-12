ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Carnegie inspires kids through art

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago
Nine-year-old Brantlee Fairbanks excitedly glued assorted colors of construction paper together Monday to form an unusual face after learning at Camp Carnegie that art does not have to be perfect.

“I learned that art isn’t how professional you can draw. You can just draw lines however you want to. You don’t have to make it perfect,” said Fairbanks, of Trinity. She said she was going to make her face “look funny and fun and crazy.”

This was Fairbanks’ second year in a row at the camp and she wants to keep coming back.

“I’m going to keep doing it until I’m too old for it,” she said.

Camp Carnegie has been held since 2003 for kids from first grade through sixth grade. The first camp this summer was June 13-17, and the second camp is being held this week at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.

Alison Belcher is the marketing and education coordinator for the Carnegie and oversees the camp. “We are just trying to provide more opportunities for children in the community to have exposure to the arts,” Belcher said. “Not all kids have that opportunity.”

She said the campers, who attend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., take part in a variety of activities.

“The campers rotate through sessions of art, music and theater in the morning and then we have special sessions at lunch where we have visiting artists come,” Belcher said. “In the afternoons we have STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and they have another session of art again and we do yoga.”

For the science part of the camp, the kids are dyeing their own camp shirts.

"They're actually indigo dyeing and folding and doing different Japanese folding techniques. We have a natural dye garden so the kids will have a chance to work with natural dyes that we have here from flowers and different things that we grow," Belcher said.

One of the music activities is having the Decatur Youth Symphony conduct a drum session with the campers.

Thirty-six children attended the June camp and 39 are attending this week. In 2021, 30 kids attended the June camp while 32 attended in July. Due to COVID, in 2020 the camp was held virtually.

“We’ve actually had an increase in interest in our camps in the last two years,” Belcher said. “Since things have opened back up, we had more interest.”

Belcher said everyone, including kids, needs art.

The camp helps students “learn, stretch their mind in different ways. We don’t all learn traditionally the same way and so having art is an avenue that’s fun and exciting and different and moving. We just try to keep the kids using their brains in lots of different ways with art and music and theater and yoga and STEAM,” she said.

In addition to five instructors, about a dozen Carnegie staff members and volunteers from the Volunteer Center of Morgan County work at the camp, which costs $160 for Carnegie members and $190 for non-members.

Sisters Maggie Lee Thompson and Eva Thompson from Chattanooga are visiting their grandparents locally and attended the camp for the first time this week.

Eva, 6, said she loves art because “you get to do a lot of fun activities and when you do fun activities it really just makes me feel good.” She said with art, “it doesn’t have to be bad, it doesn’t have to be good. It just has to be what you want it to be.”

Maggie Lee, 7, was surprised that theater was included at Camp Carnegie.

“I just love theater so much. I didn’t know there was going to be theater here so when I found out there was theater in here, I was so excited. I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know theater had to do with art,’” she said.

Belcher hopes the kids will take away from the camp a love of art.

“Other than going to museums or looking at paintings, they’re able to see art in everything that’s in their everyday life,” she said.

