ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

How dogs can help people heal

spotonillinois.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoted pet expert Steve Dale joins John to talk about how dogs from the animal assisted...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

North Chicago Community Unit School District 187 Board met June 28

There were 63 deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause reported in Illinois in the week ending June 25, making up 3.7 percent of total deaths by all causes in Illinois, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending June 25, there were 1,707...
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Batavia approves construction of $10M movie theater

(iStock) Batavia, a far west suburb of Chicago, is getting a $10 million cinema with a screen the height of a seven-story building. The City Council approved a measure that would add an addition to an auditorium that will house the 94-foot by 53-foot screen, the Beacon-News reported....
BATAVIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Highland Park, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
spotonillinois.com

Top 10 Barrington, Illinois home sales for June 2022

Shares in Brunswick Corp. (BC:NYQ) in Mettawa finished July 11 at $69.11 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.17 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $69.93. Stocks in Brunswick Corp. have reached as high as $69.95 and as low as $68.38 USD. Brunswick Corp. employs...
BARRINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy