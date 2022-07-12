Woman found drunk in roadway: Avon Police Blotter

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A woman, now 46, called police at about 2:15 a.m. July 1 and said a man had pulled a handgun on her at Grayton Road and Westview Avenue. The woman said she was smoking outside a friend’s house on Madison Avenue in Cleveland when the man, a stranger, drove up in a car. He offered her a ride and she accepted. She asked him to drop her off on Berea Road nearby.

BROOK PARK, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO