Woman found drunk in roadway: Avon Police Blotter

By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Police responded to a Williams Court address at 5:01 p.m. June 28 for a report of a woman passed out in the roadway...

Related
Woman says man pulled handgun on her at Grayton Road & Westview Avenue in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A woman, now 46, called police at about 2:15 a.m. July 1 and said a man had pulled a handgun on her at Grayton Road and Westview Avenue. The woman said she was smoking outside a friend’s house on Madison Avenue in Cleveland when the man, a stranger, drove up in a car. He offered her a ride and she accepted. She asked him to drop her off on Berea Road nearby.
BROOK PARK, OH
Police: Man who sped through youth softball crowd in Lorain arrested

A 24-year-old Lorain man was arrested at gunpoint July 12 after leading police on a chase through a crowd in the city. Two Lorain police officers were driving an undercover sport utility vehicle 7:17 p.m. on Brownell Avenue as part of the Lorain Police Department’s Patrol Impact Team, according to a report from Lorain police Capt. Roger Watkins.
LORAIN, OH
Officers called to apartment where mother, 58, kicked and struck son, 24: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cedar Road. At 12:20 p.m. July 8, officers were dispatched to The Vantage apartments, 27020 Cedar Road. In a unit, a man argued with his mother, 58, of Beachwood. The man, 24, of Sacramento, Cal., told police that his mother kicked and struck him. She had also attempted to slap him. The man’s uncle, also in the unit, called police.
BEACHWOOD, OH
23-year-old killed in Ashland County crash

MOHICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash in Ashland County. Benjamin Johns, age 23 of Jeromesville, died from the crash that happened Thursday just before 5 a.m. on County Road 30A near Township Road 1802 in Mohican Township, according to a release from OSHP.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Man says driver showed him handgun during road rage incident in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Police were dispatched to Sylvia and Michael drives at about 7 p.m. June 14 regarding a road-rage incident involving a firearm. The caller was a 37-year-old man. He said he was driving his Nissan about 25 mph on Michael when a Volvo sped past him. The Volvo’s front-seat passenger, a 30-year-old Brook Park man, pointed at the older man, signaling for him to pull over. The older man stopped his car.
BROOK PARK, OH
Westlake man pleads not guilty to deadly drunken driving crash in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Westlake man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Lakewood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Franklin Kutz was indicted on the charges aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. Lakewood police said Kutz was driving...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Drug complaints net two arrests in Elyria

A narcotics investigation turned up evidence that led to the arrest of two Gulf Road residents in Elyria. The Elyria Police Narcotics Unit received multiple drug-related complaints, an Elyria police detective told the resident who lived in the 1100 block of Gulf Road as to the reason why he wanted permission to search the residence, according to a police report.
ELYRIA, OH
