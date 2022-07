TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Dairy Queen restaurant is set to open this weekend in Tontitown, thanks to a pair of local entrepreneurs. According to a press release, a new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant is opening in Tontitown on July 16 and will be owned and operated by Terry and Aimee Sims. They have been franchisees with Dairy Queen since 2012, and currently own 11 locations throughout Arkansas and Alabama.

