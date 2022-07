First up we have the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo going on right now all the way through Sunday on Dauphin Island! This Captains Choice tournament and Southern Kingfish Association sanctioned event features 30 categories with prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each category! Starting in 1929 this Gulf Coast tradition now attracts over 3,000 anglers and over 75,000 spectators so if you don’t want to be left out, this is the place to be!

