Where to Watch and Stream Isi & Ossi Free Online

FBI: International is welcoming a new series lead following Christine Paul's departure. As Megan "Smitty" Garretson, Eva-Jane Willis will portray a street-smart Europol agent embedded with The Fly Team who communicates with each host country in which they operate. As of the Season 1 finale, "Crestfallen," Smitty will take over...
We are only a few weeks away from the premiere of House of the Dragon and there is little doubt that people have high expectations when it comes to the Game of Thrones prequel series. Not surprisingly, it looks like the new show will once again put the focus on a Targaryen queen just like Daenerys Targaryen. Showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik confirmed that Rhaenyra Targaryen will be the most important character in the upcoming HBO drama.
Archive -- a 2020 sci-fi film streaming on Prime Video -- is primarily a story about robots. A trio of robots populate the world of its story. But instead of the most realistic CGI that money can buy, Archive's robots are clearly people waddling along as best they can inside chunky robot suits. It's simultaneously hilarious and fantastic.
It goes without saying that the current Marvel Cinematic Universe roster is looking pretty stacked these days but the thing is, we've yet to see some high-profile characters make their way to the franchise. One of which is Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider who fans have been campaigning to see for years now. As it stands, it doesn't look like Marvel Studios is in any rush to bring the hell-blazing hero to the MCU but Ryan Gosling's latest confession seems to indicate that his arrival is on the horizon.
AMC is hyping up the Interview with the Vampire series with a new teaser that offers a glimpse at the interview itself. The brief tease finally shows us the new version of the interviewer before introducing the present-day Louis de Pointe du Lac, who is played by Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson!
Ahead of the series’ release, the Urusei Yatsura remake announced its Season 1 release plans along with the addition of a popular Demon Slayer voice actor in the cast. The announcement was made via a post on the Urusei Yatsura remake official Twitter. The post confirmed that season 1 of the series will air over two consecutive seasons. This means Urusei Yatsura Season 1 will air from Fall 2022 to Winter 2023.
The year 2022 has been a very great year for Star Wars fans in terms of content from the franchise. In addition to the release of The Book of Boba Fett, Lucasfilm also released the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ with the Rogue One prequel Andor currently in development. And while this year is one of the most live-action Star Wars content the fans have ever received, some fans are still waiting for the Season 3 of The Mandalorian.
People have strong opinions about how Game of Thrones ended. Not surprisingly, House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine shares most fans' sentiments about the HBO show's final season. However, Considine also offered an interesting explanation as to why viewers reacted that way to the series conclusion. Game of Thrones...
Got Disney+? Still, confused as to all the different packages? From the big Marvel shows, Pixar movies, Star Wars shows, and an impressive back catalog of some of the most famous family films ever, Disney+ is very much the streaming service to beat. Disney+ might just be the most important...
House of the Dragon is almost here and we are learning more about the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series. However, one of the things we already knew from the start was the major change made to the Sea Snake and the rest of House Velaryon, which will be mostly played by Black actors.
The upcoming MCU animated short series I Am Groot is set to make its debut next month on Disney+ which will feature the mini-adventures of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character. While the series is not expected to have any ramifications in the MCU since it has its own continuity, there are still some excitement surrounding it and now it looks like you can get a chance to watch one of the episodes early.
House of the Dragon is set to introduce a completely new set of characters who all lived in Westeros several years before the events in Game of Thrones. However, some of these new characters share traits with the characters we've already met in the original HBO series. For instance, Steve Toussaint says that his character Lord Corlys Velaryon aka the Sea Snake is very similar to House Lannister's most formidable figure Tywin Lannister.
Amazon Prime Day is here, friends! Which means it's time to dig into some deals that will entertain both your mind and your wallet. For the purposes of this walkthrough, we're going to focus solely on Blu-ray deals that are currently available on Amazon, and quite a few of these deals include movies that debuted on the 2022 movie schedule.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Netflix's Resident Evil. Read at your own risk!. Netflix's Resident Evil may not be the usual way to reboot or relaunch the beloved franchise but it is surely its very own kind, a brand new way to tell the story. Still, there are some familiar names coming up. Who is the Japanese friend of Albert Wesker, Ada Wong, and how will she play a part in the potential next season?
