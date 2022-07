SPOILER ALERT! Don't read this if you weren't one of the 5 million viewers who tuned into the first season of Outlander. Fans may dig the romance-for-the-ages between Jamie and Claire, but the hit series that's based on Diana Gabaldon's best-selling book series is just as much a historical tale as it is a psychological drama. The most-talked about scene from season 1 was when English captain Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall (Tobias Menzies) sodomized and tortured Jamie (Sam Heughan) in a prison cell. It's a gut-wrenching sequence, which is no doubt why Menzies earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance (and why it's egregious that he and Heughan were overlooked for the Emmys).

