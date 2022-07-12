'The Bear' has got the beef (and the heart)

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Mattel just unveiled a brand-new Barbie made in the likeness of famed primatologist Jane Goodall. Jane's doll is styled in a khaki outfit, complete with a pair of binoculars, and David Greybeard is by her side, the first chimp the scientist worked with in Tanzania. Goodall says having her own Barbie's a dream come true. The doll is even made from recycled plastics. She hopes to inspire more young girls to learn about conservation and the environment. It's MORNING EDITION.
