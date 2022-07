Councilman Stephens in partnership with the Community Brainstorming Alliance presents a Community Health Initiative. We encourage parents to bring their children. The first hour will be dedicated to educating the community about creating healthy habits through healthy eating, physical fitness, and mental health. The second hour will be dedicated to physical activity: workout session, yoga session, and running/jogging/power walking. The third hour will be dedicated to socializing and networking as a community. There will be vendors present with a focus on health and well-being.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO