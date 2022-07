The article below was submitted by North Penn baseball coach Kevin Manero, who has been involved with American Legion baseball as both a player and coach. (Photos provided) Duck your head just slightly as you enter behind home plate, under the iconic wooden grandstand of Quakertown, Pennsylvania’s Memorial Stadium. As you walk through the short tunnel, a game is already underway, and you hear a quiet roar and then the sounds of summer, a semi-soft echoing clap from the left side of the grandstand, as the visiting team parents and fans applaud a base hit that just got through the left side. The dust settles where the shortstop valiantly dove but came up just short.

