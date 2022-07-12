Danville native and former Hokie Joe Mantiply is an MLB All-Star

July 15 ESPNU Broadcast - July 16 ESPNU Broadcast - Junior Olympics Session 1 Streaming - 6-8 Sports Live Stats. Irvine, CA - July 13 - Northern California will be the epicenter of water polo in the United States this weekend as the USA Men's National Team hosts Italy in two exhibition matches alongside the start of the Junior Olympics, the world's largest water polo tournament. Team USA and Italy resume their three-game series on Friday night at Stanford University's Avery Aquatic Center at 10:30pm et/7:30pm pt, followed by the series finale on Saturday at Santa Clara University at 10:00pm et/7:00pm pt. Both matches are SOLD OUT but will air LIVE on the ESPNU and stream on the ESPN app. LIVE stats for both matches will be available via 6-8 Sports at 68Scores.com. Team USA defeated Italy 13-12 in the series opener this past Tuesday in Irvine, check out a match recap and highlights by clicking here.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO