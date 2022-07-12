ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Residential fire in Yakima

nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAKIMA, Wash. - A residential fire has been confirmed on the 800 block of S...

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima firefighters battle blaze, three homes damaged

YAKIMA — Three homes were left damaged in a Wednesday afternoon blaze that drew the attention of community members across Yakima. Fire Chief Aaron Markham of the Yakima Fire Department said the fire broke out at one home on the 600 block of Pleasant Ave. Markham said that fire quickly jumped to two other nearby houses, bringing several fire crews from across the city to battle the blaze.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S 59th Avenue
Yakima Herald Republic

No one injured as house destroyed, two others damaged in Yakima blaze

No one was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon that left one house destroyed and two others damaged on Pleasant Avenue in Yakima. Nearby streets were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said the fire was one of the worst the department had...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One house destroyed, two more damaged in a fire near Davis High School

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Fire Department confirmed that multiple houses are on fire near the intersection of Tieton Dr. and Pleasant Avenue, near Davis High School. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters responded to the call around 12:10 Wednesday afternoon. The fire began in one house and spread to two...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

2 badly hurt in crash that closed highway for hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — 2 people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on US Highway 12 Wednesday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened at around 6:45 AM at milepost 178, 10 miles west of Naches. Troopers reported 64-year-old Danny Williams...
NACHES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yakima, WA
kpq.com

Woman Drowns in Wenatchee River Tuesday Amid Several Incidents

A 46-year-old woman is dead after drowning in the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth Tuesday afternoon. Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said the Tacoma native had been inner tubing with a group but fell out of her tube near Barn Beach just before 5:00 pm. "Prior to being able...
WENATCHEE, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Truck Driver Injured in Crash That Closed U.S. Highway 12

Two men were injured and a 9-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 west of Naches was closed Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer and pickup collided, state officials reported. Washington State Patrol said a tractor trailer driven by Danny Williams, 64, of Chehalis, was traveling east on U.S. 12 near milepost 178 and crossed the center line around 6:45 a.m.
CHEHALIS, WA
ifiberone.com

Injured ATV rider airlifted in Chelan County

LAKE WENATCHEE - Fire officials in the Lake Wenatchee area north of Leavenworth were summoned to the scene of an ATV crash Sunday afternoon. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue's Michael Stanford says a Dallas, Texas man and his 14-year-old son were riding on an ATV together atop Miners Ridge west of the village of Plain when he struck a log and went down a 60-foot embankment.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

House hit multiple times in drive-by shooting in Wenatchee last Saturday

Police continue to investigate a drive-by shootings last weekend in Wenatchee in which numerous shots hit a home but nobody was injured. The incident was about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Kittitas Street. Wenatchee Police Department Capt. Brian Chance said police recovered several shell casings in the area.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Burglars have hit 4 coffee shops in Yakima County in less than a week

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Four coffee shops in Yakima County have been burglarized in less than a week and one business owner is looking at nearly $3,000 in damage. According to 911 call records, burglaries were called in at Lorraine’s Espresso in Wapato on the Fourth of July, Grindstone Coffee House in Terrace Heights on Thursday, The Celtic Cup in Yakima on Friday and Starbucks on South First Street on Sunday.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Several coffee houses warning businesses of break ins

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Over the last few weeks, several coffee shops have gotten broken into. Now they’re warning other businesses to take precautions to protect their themselves and employees. Lorraine’s Espresso, Celtic Cup, On the Go Espresso and Grindstone Coffee House have all been victims of break...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Latest list of cases of missing Indigenous people in Washington state shows 40 cases from Yakima area

The latest Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous people includes 40 cases from the Yakama Nation and Yakima County. Among the names added to the list is Benita Long, a 40-year-old Yakama Nation citizen who was last seen by family on March 26. That’s when a relative dropped her off at the El Corral Motel in Toppenish, according to a flyer being shared on social media. Long was wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie and had a black backpack.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy