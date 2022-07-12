Amazon Prime Day Live: Excellent Golf Deals On Pro V1's, Tech, Carts And Much More

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Welcome to our live blog on Amazon Prime Day in which we will look to bring you the best golf deals out there. The day itself isn't actually one day, but two as the deals will be flowing over the 12th and 13th of July , and unlike previous years where the golf selection has been fairly small, in 2022 there are loads of deals with big savings. Whether it's golf clubs, golf balls, bags, accessories or something else, there is a deal for every golfer so if you want a bargain, stay with us.

Also if you are looking for gifts outside the world of golf, we would definitely recommend taking a look at pages on our sister sites on Tech Radar and Tom's Guide . From tech, to mattresses and everything else, they have got the best deals out there.

Prime Day Quick Links

Top US Deals So Far

Top UK Deals So Far

Sam Tremlett will be starting you off today and he has awoken very early and spotted several deals worth your attention. He has been a self-admitted golf gear nerd for a long time now and with Golf Monthly's big step up in testing and review content over the past couple of years, he has got his hands on a lot of product. As a result we feel he is in a good place to let you know what is a good deal, what is a good product, and where you should steer clear.

FAVORITE AMAZON US DEALS SO FAR

Hello everyone and I hope you are excited for not just The Open Championship this week but also I am a big fan of Prime Day because getting a good deal and saving some $$$ is huge, especially with the cost of living crisis at the moment. I went on Amazon US first and these are my three favorite deals so far!

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | 20% off with Amazon

Were $48 Now $40

I pretty much never see Pro V1's on offer, let alone most premium golf balls so I have to mention this right away. View Deal

BagBoy Nitron Push Cart | 20% off with Amazon

Was $319.95 Now $254.95

One of the best push carts in golf has 20% off right now, the BagBoy Nitron. We loved this during testing and we think you will too. View Deal

Team Golf Headcovers | Up to 36% off at Amazon

Price depends on model

If you want to show your NBA, MLB, NFL or NCAA team some support on the fairways then these cool headcovers are the way to do it. You can get as much as 36% off on specific models but the discounts will depend on the model and team you go for. View Deal

FAVORITE AMAZON UK DEALS SO FAR

Not to be outdone, the UK version of Amazon's website also has some excellent deals.

Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £229.99

We loved this incredibly popular beginner set in testing so I could not ignore the price right now, it has £100 off! View Deal

TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 33% off at Amazon

Was £19.99 Now £13.49

I actually tested these golf balls myself and was impressed given it goes into that 'cheaper ball' sector of the market. You can get one, two or three dozen of them at the moment for heavily discounted prices. View Deal

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls| 29% off at Amazon

Were £21.99 Now £15.49

If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play. Right now it has 29% off! View Deal

HOW TO SEE THESE DEALS

One of the first things we should tell you is how to actually see these deals. Well to do so you need an Amazon Prime membership and the great thing is if you haven't had one before you can actually get a free trial. Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for all new customers. After that you'll be charged £7.99 a month or £79 a year, but you can cancel your Prime account at any time during the trial and you won't be charged.

PRIME DAY TOP TIPS

1. Use a free trial to shop the Prime Day sale

If you think about it, Prime members are spending £7.99 a month to shop the Prime Day sale. The idea of paying to shop a sale is a bit odd but considering the amazing prices on offer every year, it's a small price to pay. However, if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime before Prime Day and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial.

2. Shop with an Amazon Gift Card

If you have an Amazon Gift Card that you haven't used yet, why not use it in the Prime Day sales? Amazon in the past has also allowed people to 'reload' gift cards as an extra way of saving money but we are yet to confirm if this service will be available in the 2022 sale.

3. Shop small businesses to win up to £5,000

For Prime Day, Amazon regularly promotes small and start-up businesses by offering rewards when people shop them in the sales. This year, Amazon is offering shoppers up to £5,000 when they shop with eligible small businesses. For every £1 you spend, you earn one additional entry to the Sweepstakes (that you'll need to register for) and you'll be in with the chance to win £5,000 worth of Amazon Gift Cards.

LAUNCH MONITOR FOR LESS THAN £200? YES THAT IS CORRECT

I have just noticed the PRGR Launch Monitor is available right now for £185.99. This is a 15% discount from its usual RRP of £218 and given how this monitor tested for us that is an absolute steal. It got a five star review from Dan Parker because it is a seriously impressive device that makes owning a launch monitor much more accessible for many golfers. The accuracy was impressive given the price point, it is ultra-portable, and the device gives you data on swing speed, ball speed, carry distance, total distance and smash factor. For Dan, this was just the right amount - not too much to overwhelm and not so little it's pointless.

(Image credit: Future)

PRGR Portable Launch Monitor | 15% off with Amazon

Was £218 Now £185.99

A launch monitor that performs really well indeed, the value here is as good as it gets. Deals like this don't come around that often so if you want a good launch monitor, we cannot recommend this model enough. View Deal

15% OFF THE BUSHNELL WINGMAN

Golf speakers are becoming more and more popular at the moment and one of our absolute favorites is the Wingman from Bushnell . The feature that sets the Wingman apart from the competition is its GPS feature that provides accurate yardages on the golf course. A small detachable remote is easily carried in your pocket and - with one press of the button - the speaker will tell you front, back and middle yardages to the green you're about to approach. It also has Bushnell's Bite technology which allows the device to be magnetically secured to any appropriate surface.

As you can tell, we really liked this product in testing, and we think you will too, especially with the 15% deal this Prime Day .

(Image credit: Future)

Bushnell Wingman Speaker | 15% off with Amazon

Was $149.95 Now $127.95

Want a cool golf speaker that also helps with GPS yardages and has a multitude of other features? The Bushnell Wingman is one of the best and has 15% off for a limited time only. View Deal

EXCITING WEEK FOR GOLF

My work colleague has just told me he has got to the media centre at the Old Course in St. Andrews and I am very jealous. Not of his hangover though as it is a bad one apparently.

Thankfully I will be going up on Thursday morning in what should be one of the best weeks of golf ever! Anyway, back to Amazon Prime Day ...

TWO AWESOME WATCH DEALS

Golf tech is regularly on offer during Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday and this year is no exception. Two of the best golf watch deals I have spotted are the Garmin Approach S12 , and GolfBuddy Aim W11 .

The S12 has 42% off at the moment which is incredible value for a Garmin. It has 40,000 courses preloaded onto it, has excellent usability, it looks great in all three colors, and we found it to be very versatile as well.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | 42% off at Amazon

Was £179.99 Now £104.99

With the Garmin S12 you get a stylish golf watch that is now available with 42% off. It is very rare to find a watch this good, from such a high-quality brand, for so cheap. View Deal

The Aim W11 also made our guide on the best golf watches . It too has 40,000 courses preloaded, and has other features including a full-color touch screen display, plus green undulation and slope-adjusted distance readings. In our testing we also felt it worked well off the course too because it is a very good-looking watch.

(Image credit: Future)

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | 36% off at Amazon

Was £249.99 Now £159.99

The Aim W11 is one of our favorite golf watches because of the quality of performance on offer and value. We love it even more today because it is now 36% off with Amazon as well. View Deal

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

We never see great deals on the best golf balls on the market really, but this is not the case this year. On Amazon right now you can get 20% off Titleist Pro V1 balls in both white and yellow. Yes you read that right, the ball the professionals use!

If you are a Titleist fan or premium golf ball user, then I cannot stress enough how rare this deal is, and how quickly it might sell out as well.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | 20% off with Amazon

Were $48 Now $40

Pro V1 golf balls with 20% off? That pretty much never happens. View Deal

Titleist Pro V1 Yellow Golf Balls | 20% off with Amazon

Were $48 Now $40

You can also get the yellow Pro V1's with 20% off as well so if you are a yellow ball user, then this deal is the one for you! View Deal

HAVE YOU TRIED PRACTICING WITH HEADPHONES?

Our very own Joel Tadman is a big proponent of practicing with headphones in, so much so that he just wrote a piece alongside Ed Carruthers on the 5 reasons why you should start practicing with headphones . In the piece they discuss factors like enhanced focus and added motivation as two clear benefits, and the pair have also included a number of excellent headphone deals from Amazon Prime Day as well. (Such as the Beats deal below...)

Beats Fit Pro | 20% off with Amazon

Were $199.95 Now $159.95

The Beats Fit Pro are a snug-fitting, workout-friendly alternative to Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds. They have a robust feature set that includes active noise cancellation, spatial audio support and hands-free Siri View Deal

HOW TO MAKE GOLF MORE AFFORDABLE

After seeing all these deals on Amazon Prime Day I do think golf can be made a lot more affordable. How? Well jumping at the deals to fill slots in your bag or gear setup is a start but our US writer Chris Wallace discussed 15 other easy ways to make golf more affordable in a recent piece. Playing at non-peak time, and using value golf balls are two of my personal favorite tips from Chris.

YET MORE EXCELLENT GOLF BALL DEALS

Not only are there amazing deals on Pro V1's and TaylorMade RBZ Soft balls , but Callaway has got in on the act as well with the Hex Soft's! You can get as much as 38% off on the ball on Amazon UK, and as much as 33% in the US.

Our editor Michael Harris tested this ball fairly recently and it got four stars out of five, a very good score for such a cheap golf ball. It is billed as a distance ball and whilst the performance there was good, he was also very happy with the soft feel on offer. All in all it is a ball that offers good all-round performance and the durability is excellent as well.

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls| 38% off at Amazon

Were £39.99 Now £24.99

You can get two dozen of the Hex Soft golf balls with 38% off on Amazon Prime Day, a great deal if you want to stock up. View Deal

Callaway Hex Soft Balls | 33% off at Amazon US

Were $23.99 Now $15.99

For those of you in the United States and using Amazon US, you can also get 33% off on the Hex Soft golf balls as well. No matter where you are, these golf balls can be found for a bargain price. View Deal

TEAM GOLF HEADCOVERS ARE SO COOL

I was born and bred in the United Kingdom but I absolutely love the American headcovers from Team Golf. You can get a frankly ridiculous array of designs ranging from NFL , NHL and MLB teams. Also I love the NCAA College designs in white as well.

MLB Headcovers | Up to 44% off at Amazon

Price depends on model

If you love the MLB, then these headcovers will look great on your woods. View Deal

NCAA Headcovers | Up to 36% off at Amazon

Price depends on model

Combine your love of your alma mater with your love of golf with these premium headcovers. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.