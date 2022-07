(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — Brian Taylor, better known as the “Dogfather of Harlem” founded and spearheaded the successful “Pup Relief Tour” a non-profit 501(c) in 2020, is heading back on the road, for a third tour. The pup tour is a two day (2) pop-up offering free grooming services to pet parents who are in financial need across the United States and is so excited to announce the next round of tours in Cincinnati, Detroit and Chicago in July/August for 6 days of grooming services to these communities. Donations and contributions from the pet industry, corporate companies and dog lovers throughout the pandemic helped groom 1,543 pups, in 12 states and 13 cities across the United States. Pet owners and volunteer groomers are ecstatic and wanting more of these vital services for their communities in 2022.

