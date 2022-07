(PRESS RELEASE) OAKLAND, CA — Petaluma, maker of sustainable dog food and treats, announces that it has been named a 2022 Best for the World B Corp by B Lab in recognition of its outstanding positive impact on the environment. The company’s mission to reduce the carbon pawprint of the pet food industry has placed the brand among the top five percent of Certified B Corps globally based on its verified B Impact Score in its corresponding size group.

