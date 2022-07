If you have any preconceived notions about Florida rapper Denzel Curry, leave them at the door. He might be known for hyper-aggressive, high-octane rap music, but in person the 27-year-old cuts a much more chilled-out figure. Arriving early for his chat with NME in an east London studio ahead of a lecture he’s due to give at the University of Oxford, he rocks a simple T-shirt and jeans combo – even if the bright, glaring patterns speak almost as loudly as he does throughout our hour-long interview.

