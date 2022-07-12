Prime Day Nintendo Switch sales live - with deals on console bundles and games

We’re all over the Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals so you don’t need to go searching

Amazon is full of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and will be for the next 48 hours, so if you’re looking at picking up a console bundle, upgrading to a Switch OLED, buying some new games, or getting your hands on some essential accessories then you could set to scouring the digital storefront, or you could let us do the hard work for you.

All through the two-day event we’ll be searching out the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and sharing them here. We’re aiming to highlight the best Nintendo Switch bundles, especially those for Nintendo Switch OLED. We’ll also be flagging the best Nintendo Switch games that have received heft discounts.

Our top Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Super Mario 3D World, Bowser's Fury, and 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership : $79.99 $59.99

: $79.99 $59.99 Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit -Luigi Set: $99.99 $49,99

$99.99 $49,99 Switch Dock Station: $26.99 $18.89

Our top 5 Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Right now, the best Nintendo Switch deals are largely at Amazon - but Best Buy and Walmart will have some good deals throughout the day in the US, and UK retailers such as Currys and John Lewis will also be posting deals and we’ll share them here as we spot them. As Prime day continues, we'll be sniffing out the best Nintendo Switch deals we can find.

Julian here, logging back on after the nice cosy sleep Matt Hanson was so jealous of. Though, in truth it was less a nice comforting, and more a night haunted by deals, Switch deals, Xbox deals, PS5 deals, PRIME DAY deals.

Well, now that's out of my system, I've been recommended this controller deal by our software & downloads writer, Daryl Baxter. He's what would be understated as a retro enthusiast. He says this 8BitDo Pro 2 bluetooth controller, which has been reduced to £33.05 is one of the best controllers you can buy to play older games. In part because of its SNES colour stylings.

Good morning, it's Daryl here wanting to shout out about a great memory card deal in the UK and US.

If you're running low on storage for your Switch due to so many good games being released as of late, such as Sonic Origins and TMNT: Shredders Revenge, you'll be in need of a bigger microSD card.

In this case, a huge 1TB microSD card is $98 off in the US and £129 off in the UK, so you can store all the games on this - and, maybe, hopefully, Wind Waker HD someday.

SanDisk 1TB microSD card - £88.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC memory card has seen its price drop to its lowest ever level. At £88, it's a very cheap way to store as many games, photos and videos on your Switch as you can.

SanDisk 1TB microSD card - $151.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC memory card is ideal to store all your games on your Switch, and at $98 off, it's a great deal for Prime Day if you're already running out of storage.

If you are after a bundle deal, then this is a pretty good deal: the OLED Switch in Neon Blue/Neon Red plus the excellent Metroid Dread game for £308.95.

The Switch OLED on its own usually goes for around £280 (when it's in stock), and the game is £39.95, so this is a tidy little saving.

I've sent out my minion (well, staff writer) Hamish to find some Switch deals for me, and he's located this good offer from Very - The Nintendo Switch OLED for £284 (opens in new tab) - a saving of £25.

We don't often get deals for the standalone OLED model, so this is a great offer if you just want the console, and it's a rather decent price cut as well.

Good boy, Hamish. You get to have a lunch break today.

While the Joy-Con the Nintendo Switch comes attached to are great controllers and very versatile, if you're more comfortable with a traditional gamepad then the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an essential purchase. Though, at £70, it's quite a steep outlay. Thankfully, as part of Prime Day, Amazon has reduced the official gamepad to £49.99. We've only seen it slightly cheaper in the past so this is well worth checking out.

Oh, and that microSD card I just posted about with Nintendo branding? I bought one a few months ago for my Steam Deck. Valve's handheld console is a lot like the Nintendo Switch, but runs PC games - and has a microSD card slot which is handy for expanding its storage.

Sadly, it's very unlikely there will be any Steam Deck sales today, as the Steam Deck only recently released, and is extremely popular - Valve is struggling to keep up with demand.

You also can't buy a Steam Deck on Amazon - it's only available from Valve's Steam store (opens in new tab).

This is Matt Hanson, Managing Editor of Computing and Entertainment, here by the way, keeping this live blog going while Julian is probably sleeping, all tucked up and cosy (yes, I am jealous).

I'm based in the UK, but keeping an eye on US deals as well, but at the moment nothing is jumping out. That's bound to change in the next few hours though as Americans wake up, and Amazon US starts Prime Day there, so keep this page open!

One of the drawbacks of the Nintendo Switch is its limited internal storage. The original Switch has just 32GB of disk space, and the enhanced Nintendo Switch OLED only doubles that to 64GB. You'll often find yourself clearing out games to make room for new titles.

With that in mind, one of the first things you should buy for your Switch is a microSD card to expand the console's Storage. There's an excellent deal on a 128GB SanDisk SD card (it even has Nintendo branding). You can pick it up for £15.99, down from the regular £40.99.

Nintendo games famously hold their price, with the company vey rarely offering significant discounts on its first-party titles, which makes this deal on Luigi's Mansion 3 so appealing. The game has been slightly cheaper in the past but for just under £40, down from its usual £49.99, it's a great price to get a great game.

That Amazon offer is only available in the UK, but for deals in your part of the world check out these offers below:

If you're already a Switch owner (or you just picked yourself a Nintendo Switch bundle) then you're going to want to fill out that console's game library. A great starting place is the new Pokémon Legends Arceus, which has a £30% discount right now, taking it £49.99 down to £35.10, the cheapest the game has been on Amazon.

Not in the UK? This is how much the game is selling for in other regions:

The best deal we've seen so far is UK only currently, but it's a Nintendo Switch OLED bundled with Just Dance 2022. While I'm a big fan of Just Dance and would say it's a great game to pick up with the console, the real highlight of this deal is this is the lowest-priced Switch OLED bundle we've seen, at just £294.99, down from £359,99.

Amazon has other bundles available, but this is the cheapest of them.