‘Very Influential for Them’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante Would Be a Great Signing For Arsenal Amid Links

Despite rivalries, one pundit thinks that N'Golo Kante would be a 'very influential' player for Arsenal.

Recent reports have claimed that London rivals Arsenal could try and sign Kante on the cheap from Chelsea due to him only having 12 months left of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Since coming in, Thomas Tuchel hasn't used the Frenchman as much as his predecessors, potentially meaning that he'd be willing to sell him if the right price came in.

Not everyone agrees with selling Kante, especially to a rival, however, one former Premier League player thinks Arsenal should do what they can to sign him.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Speaking to Football Insider , former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has said if Arsenal can sign the Frenchman from Chelsea then it would be an amazing signing.

“There’s no doubt that he’s been one of the best defensive midfielders in the world for a long time now.

“He’s been very successful at Chelsea. It’s strange to see him possibly heading towards the exit door when he is still so influential.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Any deal can be struck if the money is right and Chelsea are willing to listen to the offer.

“If he’s not firmly in the plans of Tuchel then he is surplus to requirements with 12 months left, just as you’ve got Raheem Sterling leaving Man City.

“There has to be a certain turnaround and Chelsea won’t want to lose out on any potential fee they can get in.

“If Arsenal can get him in then he could be very influential for them.”

