School board to get first look at new middle school, CTE plans

LCMCISD Transitions Back to Application Requirement for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals. Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Orange, Texas — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, LCMCISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Starting on July 12, 2022, LCMCISD will begin distributing letters and applications to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available on the LCMCISD website at https://www.lcmcisd.org/525116_3 and return the completed form to the LCMCISD Administration building or to any school office.

ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO