Bridge City, TX

School board to get first look at new middle school, CTE plans

By Chris Moore
Port Arthur News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGE CITY — The Bridge City Independent Board of Trustees has rescheduled Wednesday’s meeting for next week. Superintendent Mike Kelly said board members will get their first look at the plans for the new middle school and Career and Technology building during the July 18 meeting. Kelly...

