ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans second-round pick E.J. Liddell suffers knee injury

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBVZ1_0gcQxac600

Second-round pick E.J. Liddell injured his right knee during the third quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans’ Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, according to Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times Picayune.

Liddell, who was selected with the No. 41 pick, was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor. The Pelicans are calling it a right knee sprain. Liddell felt some knee pain in the first half but it subsided and he re-entered.

“It’s tough,” Summer League coach Jarron Collins said. “We mentioned it the other day with Dyson (Daniels). Injuries are part of the game. You don’t want to see anyone get injured out there. We’ll have more information for you guys tomorrow.”

The former Ohio State forward averaged 19.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG and 2.6 BPG over 33.2 MPG last season and was projected as a first-round pick. He has yet to sign a contract and the Pelicans don’t currently have an opening on the 15-man roster, though they have a two-way slot available.

Daniels, the team’s lottery pick, sprained his right ankle on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Said Only One Player Could Beat Him 1-On-1: "If There's Gonna Be A Player To Beat Me, He Retired On That Last Shot In Utah In '98."

Kobe Bryant was easily one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Starting off as a teenager with the Los Angeles Lakers, a young Kobe had limited chances to showcase his talents. But all of it changed after a couple of seasons as Bryant burst into the scene as one of the most exciting players to watch in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Adam Silver Threatens To Take Action Against Load Management: "I'm Not Looking To Shorten The Season, But It's A Conversation We Should All Have..."

With the 2021-22 season officially in the books, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is looking ahead to the future of basketball's biggest and most prestigious league. Amid ongoing conversations about rule changes and a potential mid-season tournament, Silver is also considering taking action against one of the NBA's most controversial practices: load management.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Players With The Most 60-Point Games: Wilt Chamberlain Scored More Than Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, James Harden, And Damian Lillard Combined

Scoring 60 or more points in an NBA game is no easy task. It has only been done by 32 different players in the NBA’s 75-year history. The fact that these players were able to score 60 points in a game is special. The way that each player was able to achieve the feat makes it shine brighter. Some were able to dominate the game in the paint with putbacks, layups, and dunks. Others were able to establish their jumper and take over from the mid-range and perimeter.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Injury News

Fans of ESPN's First Take quickly noticed that Stephen A. Smith has been absent from the show this week. On Thursday, he explained why. It turns out Smith suffered injuries to his bicep and rotator cuff. As a result, he must take time off to recover. "Appreciate the love I’ve...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans Pelicans#Basketball#Sports#Summer League#The Atlanta Hawks#The New Orleans Times#Dyson Lrb Daniels#Ohio State#Ppg#Bpg
The Spun

Zion Williamson Shirt Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Zion Williamson is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court this coming season. But this week he went viral for a more playful reason. During a recent Summer League game, Zion was chilling on the sidelines wearing a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson On Reports Of Utah Jazz Wanting To Trade Donovan Mitchell: "If He Asked For A Trade It Would Be 'We’ve Got To Do Something About These Players'"

After trading away 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz were expected to rebuild their team around Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz have a tremendous haul of assets available to them, mostly acquired through the trade that sent Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Jazz could get...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Interested In Significant Point Guard Trade

A Lakers nemesis could soon find himself in purple and gold. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, three-time All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley is drawing the Lake Show's interest, among other teams. Per Fischer:. Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former [Minnesota] Timberwolves point guard has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Predicts What Kevin Durant's Potential Return To The Warriors Could Look Like: "He’s Sitting Back In His Palatial Estate And He’s Looking Up At 4 Finals MVP Trophies And 4 Championship Rings."

When any superstar leaves an NBA franchise, it leaves a huge hole to be filled by the team. And when the superstar is of Kevin Durant's caliber, the job sounds even more difficult. Most fans and media experts thought the Golden State Warriors would collapse after Kevin Durant left the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Are the Saints a super bowl-caliber team?

The 2022 NFL regular season is quickly approaching, inching closer to the Hall of Fame Game on August 4. As the New Orleans Saints prepare for the start of training camp, fans are looking to find what makes this team a high potential one. There’s only a few more Sundays before the Caesars Superdome becomes ecstatic and the excitement starts. The question on Saints fans remains the same: will they make it back to the Super Bowl? And if so, when?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Kyrie Irving trade market reportedly 'Lakers or bust'

Although a couple other teams were briefly linked to Nets guard Kyrie Irving since free agency began, his trade market appears to be “Lakers or bust,” according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. With Irving apparently generating little interest as a trade chip, both he and the Nets are sending out signals that they’re willing to continue their relationship.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy