Pelicans second-round pick E.J. Liddell suffers knee injury

Second-round pick E.J. Liddell injured his right knee during the third quarter of the New Orleans Pelicans’ Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, according to Christian Clark of the New Orleans Times Picayune.

Liddell, who was selected with the No. 41 pick, was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor. The Pelicans are calling it a right knee sprain. Liddell felt some knee pain in the first half but it subsided and he re-entered.

“It’s tough,” Summer League coach Jarron Collins said. “We mentioned it the other day with Dyson (Daniels). Injuries are part of the game. You don’t want to see anyone get injured out there. We’ll have more information for you guys tomorrow.”

The former Ohio State forward averaged 19.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.5 APG and 2.6 BPG over 33.2 MPG last season and was projected as a first-round pick. He has yet to sign a contract and the Pelicans don’t currently have an opening on the 15-man roster, though they have a two-way slot available.

Daniels, the team’s lottery pick, sprained his right ankle on Saturday.