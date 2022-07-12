ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

By JIM GOMEZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack...

The Drive

China “Will Challenge Us In Our Port And Beyond” Says Top Marine

Ports, other logistics hubs and command and control centers would be heavily targeted in any conflict with China. In a conflict with China, which would require the U.S. military to operate over vast swaths of ocean, ports, other logistical hubs, and command and control centers would be especially vulnerable, the top Marine says.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

President Putin of Russia Signs Expanded 'Foreign Agents' Law

President Vladimir Putin of Russiakremlin.ru via The Moscow Times. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law on July 14th legislation that expanded the "foreign agent" label to cover anyone deemed by the Russian government as having fallen under "foreign influence." Going into effect on December 1, this new law essentially expands the definition of "foreign agents" to include any individuals or groups who take part in any activity that Russian authorities have determined goes against the national interests of the state, or who receive support of any kind from abroad.
Washington Examiner

Fearing military constraint, China warns Japan against constitutional changes

Alarmed by Japan's move to shed constitutional prohibitions on the use of military force, China is upping its threats against Tokyo. In a Tuesday editorial, Beijing's Global Times warned that Japan's scrapping of its pacifist constitution would lead it into an "abyss." The newspaper accused the United States of pressuring Tokyo to become "a geopolitical thug." Also on Tuesday, China reacted angrily to the attendance of Taiwan's vice president at the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has been deeply alarmed by its improving relationship with Japan, the U.S., and certain European powers.
Fast Company

Two space scholars explain why China is unlikely to try to claim ownership over the Moon

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson recently expressed concerns over China’s aims in space, and in particular, that China would, in some way, claim ownership over the Moon and stop other countries from exploring it. In an interview with a German newspaper, Nelson cautioned, “We must be very concerned that China is landing on the Moon and saying: ‘It’s ours now and you stay out.'” China immediately denounced the claims as a “lie”.
The Guardian

Protest in China over frozen bank accounts ends in violence

A rare large-scale protest in China’s central Henan province has been violently broken up by unidentified security personnel, amid outcry over a financial scandal that has exposed the fragility of the country’s banking system. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters, according to some estimates, had gathered on...
The Associated Press

Russia's information war expands through Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — As bullets and bombs fall in Ukraine, Russia is waging an expanding information war throughout Eastern Europe, using fake accounts and propaganda to spread fears about refugees and rising fuel prices while calling the West an untrustworthy ally. In Bulgaria, the Kremlin paid journalists, political analysts and other influential citizens 2,000 euros a month to post pro-Russian content online, a senior Bulgarian official revealed this month. Researchers also have uncovered sophisticated networks of fake accounts, bots and trolls in an escalating spread of disinformation and propaganda in the country. Similar efforts are playing out in other nations in the region as Russia looks to shift the blame for its invasion of Ukraine, the ensuing refugee crisis and rising prices for food and fuel. For Russia’s leaders, expansive propaganda and disinformation campaigns are a highly cost-effective alternative to traditional tools of war or diplomacy, according to Graham Brookie, senior director at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which has been tracking Russian disinformation for years.
